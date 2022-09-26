Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosiers Tweak Practice Routine to Jump Start Early Game Production
The Hoosiers haven’t gotten off to good starts this season and have put themselves behind the eight-ball during games. One of the ways the program has worked to improve this is heading straight into competition and increasing intensity at practice. “We haven't started fast enough or strong enough, so...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
Huskers offer 2026 Omaha North freshman
Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened practice to the media on Thursday morning. The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex, which marked their third practice of the preseason. The workout was high-energy with several new faces. Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.
hoosierhuddle.com
Keys to an Indiana Hoosier Victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Indiana Hoosiers have officially lost their first game. Is it the end of the world? No. Are the Hoosiers prepared to enter Big Ten play? That remains to be seen. The fact of the matter is the game Indiana played against Cincinnati last weekend would have been sufficient to take down Nebraska. The Hoosiers played a decently consistent level of football against the Bearcats, certainly, but can that consistent level of play be held throughout a grueling Big Ten schedule? They’d sure hope so. Today, we’re taking a look at a few keys to victory over Indiana’s upcoming Big Ten foe, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Head to Rutgers, Maryland
• After a 2-0 start to the Big Ten schedule, the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team hits the road this weekend for two matches in three days. The Huskers play at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Nebraska will then head to Maryland to face the Terrapins on Sunday at Noon (CT) at XFINITY Center Pavilion in College Park, Md.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
Daily Nebraskan
Week Two Big Ten volleyball power rankings
Big Ten volleyball conference play is finally underway, and in just a weekend’s worth of games, the league continued to solidify itself as volleyball’s deepest conference. The opening weekend featured upsets, thrillers and displays of high level volleyball unrivaled by other conferences. Heading into week two of conference play, here’s where each of the 14 teams rank in the Big Ten.
hoosierhuddle.com
Inside the Numbers: Indiana Hoosiers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) Each game week, we will take a further look into the stats to preview Indiana’s upcoming matchup. This week the Hoosiers (3-1) will head to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium to take on the 1-3 Cornhuskers. Nebraska has been a bit of a mess this year; Scott Frost has already been fired as head coach and the program is in a bit of a spiral. If Indiana can pull off the win this Saturday, it will have been more than a year since the Cornhuskers’ last win over an FBS team. That being said, it feels like a must-win for Indiana in their pursuit of bowl eligibility. Let’s take a look at the stats that may come into play during this weekend’s matchup.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: New competition for Jaidyn Doss
While the Nebraska football team is trying to beat the Indiana Hoosiers on the field on Saturday, it appears that they are now going to have to beat them in recruiting as well. That’s because one of the Huskers best commits for the 2023 class, Jaidyn Doss has an offer from IU.
Nebraska sells out upcoming Indiana game to keep streak alive; new 'old' Herbie to make appearance in 2023
There was a little concern from some coming into the week but on Tuesday Nebraska’s athletic director Trev Alberts announced during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly that Saturday’s contest between NU and Indiana would be sold out, keeping alive the nation’s longest streak. Saturday’s contest will...
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana at Nebraska Preview
Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman preview Indiana's upcoming game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They talk about what IU needs to get fixed, keys to the game, matchups to watch and give their predictions.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
hoosierhuddle.com
Allen, Offensive Staff Looking at Shuffling the Offensive Line Personnel
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell hinted at lineup changes for the Hoosier offensive line ahead of IU’s trip to Nebraska. The offensive line has been a point of contention for a few seasons and the issues are rearing their ugly head again.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
