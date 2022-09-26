Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) Each game week, we will take a further look into the stats to preview Indiana’s upcoming matchup. This week the Hoosiers (3-1) will head to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium to take on the 1-3 Cornhuskers. Nebraska has been a bit of a mess this year; Scott Frost has already been fired as head coach and the program is in a bit of a spiral. If Indiana can pull off the win this Saturday, it will have been more than a year since the Cornhuskers’ last win over an FBS team. That being said, it feels like a must-win for Indiana in their pursuit of bowl eligibility. Let’s take a look at the stats that may come into play during this weekend’s matchup.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO