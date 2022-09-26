Segolene Lefebvre won't defend WBO junior featherweight title against Alondra Garcia in October due to hand injury

Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out between basketball players following team's defeat
Two basketball players from Mali got in a fight in the mixed zone following the team’s defeat against Serbia at the Women’s World Cup.
NBA・
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Katie Taylor still No. 1, but Claressa Shields can shake things up with a win
While Katie Taylor continues to lead the way in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings and Amanda Serrano solidified her No. 3 spot with a decision victory on Sept. 24, a few upcoming matchups are surely going to shake the top 10 based on the results. Taylor returns to the ring...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson says Ryan Garcia “can’t fight”
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson reacted to Ryan Garcia criticizing his performance last Friday night against Robson Conceicao by saying he “can’t fight.”. Ryan had said that Stevenson had thrown over 100 low blows in his 12 round unanimous decision victory over Conceicao last Friday night, and he wonders why the referee didn’t do anything to address all the illegal blows.
ESPN
Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals
SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
mmanews.com
Watch: Mike Perry Engages In Brawl At Russia MMA Presser
Former UFC fighter Mike Perry took matters into his own hands when he felt he was being jumped by Russian MMA fighters while in Moscow this week. Perry will corner his teammate, Alex Nicholson, in the latter’s return to the cage at Ren TV Fight Club this weekend. He is fresh off of a Bare Knuckle FC win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page at BKFC London earlier this year.
UFC・
