Segolene Lefebvre won't defend WBO junior featherweight title against Alondra Garcia in October due to hand injury

SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO