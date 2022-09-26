Read full article on original website
Nicolas Di Felice’s upward trajectory at Courrèges comes down to talent and training—and his raves. He’s plugged into the Paris music scene, and when he puts on a show, he usually puts on a dance party too. When he was in New York earlier this month for the christening of a Courrèges boutique in Soho (see above re: his upward trajectory), the post-opening festivities happened at a club in Bushwick where deejays worked the turntables late into the night. Di Felice knows how young people want to dress in those situations, too: in body-con separates and dresses that reveal as much as they conceal.
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
There have been major changes in the royal family lately to say the least, but one thing that remains unchanging is Kate Middleton’s impeccable style. Kate Middleton truly always looks polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. And when we saw the brown polka dot dress she recently wore while taking...
Jennifer Lopez is a style chameleon! Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen her wear a variety of different outfits ranging from sexy, ab-baring workoutwear while heading to a dance class in Los Angeles to some understated, chic ensembles while on her European honeymoon with her new husband, and of course, beyond-beautiful bridalwear during her and Ben Affleck’s fairy-tale Georgia wedding.
It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet,...
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
The hot topic of conversation on Milan’s front rows? The fresh crop of designers scoring top billing at this season’s ready-to-wear shows. Among them: Rhuigi Villaseñor, the visionary Filipino-American creative director who’s now at the helm of Bally. In the latest must-watch episode of Inside The Studio, Vogue Runway’s Luke Leitch discovers the family history powering Rhuigi forward-thinking designs…
