Nicolas Di Felice’s upward trajectory at Courrèges comes down to talent and training—and his raves. He’s plugged into the Paris music scene, and when he puts on a show, he usually puts on a dance party too. When he was in New York earlier this month for the christening of a Courrèges boutique in Soho (see above re: his upward trajectory), the post-opening festivities happened at a club in Bushwick where deejays worked the turntables late into the night. Di Felice knows how young people want to dress in those situations, too: in body-con separates and dresses that reveal as much as they conceal.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO