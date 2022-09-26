PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.

