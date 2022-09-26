ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Panrs

Pitt’s Fall Rise Showing in National Polls

PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Game Times & TV Designations Announced For 2022-23 WBB Schedule

PITTSBURGH – Game times and television designations for the 2022-23 women's basketball season were finalized and announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN. Pitt will play a total of eight games on the ACC Network this season, four home contests at the Petersen Events Center...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Pitt Basketball Holds First Practice & Media Availability

PITTSBURGH – Head coach Jeff Capel and the 2022-23 Pitt Men's Basketball team held their first official practice of the season Monday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center. Following the practice session Capel along with Jamarius Burton, Greg Elliott, and John Hugley IV met with local media to discuss preparations for the upcoming season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

