Highlands Ranch, CO

Teen crashes Mercedes into Colorado home while fleeing party bust: police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Wills
KGET
 2 days ago

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A large party held Friday night ended with three teenage girls crashing into the front of a home after a police pursuit, authorities say.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they received a noise complaint around 9:45 p.m. regarding a party that was being held in Highlands Ranch, a community roughly 20 miles south of Denver.

A large officer response was sent to the party after reports of shots being fired also came in to dispatch.

As this was going on, a white Mercedes fled the scene at a high rate of speed which instigated officers to initiate a pursuit. A Nest camera captured footage shared with Nexstar’s KDVR of the moment the Mercedes drove by one home, which you can view in the video player above.

Home explosion caught on camera in Colorado

The chase ended when the vehicle, which was occupied by three juvenile girls, crashed into the front of a nearby home, police say.

A viewer shared the below photos of the scene with KDVR.

    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)
    Teenage girl crashes into home while fleeing Highlands Ranch party bust (Credit: Rebecca Pauly)

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver and one of the two passengers in the Mercedes were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Now, officials are looking into whether or not the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. Additional details have not yet been released.

KGET

