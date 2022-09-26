Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
wfyi.org
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
WNDU
Michiana groups head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Morris Performing Arts Center celebrating 100 years in South Bend this weekend. A special presentation on Thursday highlighted the new renovations to the Morris. St. Joseph County Recycling has made some improvements to its leaf pick-up subscription program. Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes...
WISH-TV
Indiana researcher warns of harmful chemicals hidden in school uniforms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some children are being exposed to harmful chemicals woven in their school uniforms, one Indiana researcher warns. Dr. Marta Venier, associate professor at Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, found certain water and stain resistant blazers, slacks, skirts and other items worn by students are abundant with polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or ‘forever chemicals.’
WTHR
Nationwide sweep nets 10 million fentanyl pills
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are touting the results of a massive nationwide fentanyl seizure over the summer. The Justice Department said Tuesday the "One Pill Can Kill" initiative led to the seizure of more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder from May 23 through Sept. 8 of this year.
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
WNDU
St. Joseph County Leaf Pick-up Program changes
Morris Performing Arts Center celebrating 100 years in South Bend this weekend. A special presentation on Thursday highlighted the new renovations to the Morris. Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Mishawaka Police, along with the FBI, arrested Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend Wednesday.
WNDU
Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
WISH-TV
Suit: Indiana man will be forced to spend more with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Garrison will get up to $20,000 eliminated for his student loans through President Biden’s plan. However, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education states it will end up costing him more money. “He’s actually going to just get $1,000 tax bill extra...
WNDU
House Bill seeks to ban cell phones in Michigan K-12 schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bill has been introduced in the state House that would prohibit K-12 students from using cell phones in school and on buses. Gladstone and Rapid River Schools Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said that phones can be misused. The bill does not address bigger problems. “They...
kttn.com
Owner of farm labor contracting company pleads guilty to charge involving the forced labor of Mexican workers
Bladimir Moreno, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tampa, Florida, to charges of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor. A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida had previously returned a six-count indictment against multiple defendants for their roles in a federal racketeering conspiracy that victimized Mexican H-2A workers who, between 2015 and 2017, had worked in the United States harvesting fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products.
WNDU
Indiana Task Force One activated to aid Florida in hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Joining I&M to help with Hurricane Ian is Indiana Task Force One as they were activated Monday morning. As Ian hit parts of Cuba the group got prepared and left around 10 a.m. Up to 45 team members and some support personnel are part of the...
Fight hunger by volunteering for Indy’s Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — One million meals for Hoosiers in need will be packed in a single day next month during the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. The event takes place Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the newly-renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Thousands of volunteers — small groups, large groups, corporate teams, families and individuals — […]
wrtv.com
Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
State says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS – The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s excess […]
WNDU
I&M sending workers to Florida to help with hurricane aftermath
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is sending employees to Florida to help with the potential Hurricane Ian aftermath when it makes landfall later this week. “We sent about 350, little bit over 350 personnel down,” says I&M Communications Rep, Michael Bianski. Line workers, damage accessors, forestry experts, support staff...
