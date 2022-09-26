ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wfyi.org

Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
WNDU

Michiana groups head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Morris Performing Arts Center celebrating 100 years in South Bend this weekend. A special presentation on Thursday highlighted the new renovations to the Morris. St. Joseph County Recycling has made some improvements to its leaf pick-up subscription program. Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested. Updated: 16 minutes ago.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes...
WISH-TV

Indiana researcher warns of harmful chemicals hidden in school uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some children are being exposed to harmful chemicals woven in their school uniforms, one Indiana researcher warns. Dr. Marta Venier, associate professor at Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, found certain water and stain resistant blazers, slacks, skirts and other items worn by students are abundant with polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or ‘forever chemicals.’
WTHR

Nationwide sweep nets 10 million fentanyl pills

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are touting the results of a massive nationwide fentanyl seizure over the summer. The Justice Department said Tuesday the "One Pill Can Kill" initiative led to the seizure of more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder from May 23 through Sept. 8 of this year.
WNDU

St. Joseph County Leaf Pick-up Program changes

Morris Performing Arts Center celebrating 100 years in South Bend this weekend. A special presentation on Thursday highlighted the new renovations to the Morris. Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Mishawaka Police, along with the FBI, arrested Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend Wednesday.
WNDU

Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

House Bill seeks to ban cell phones in Michigan K-12 schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bill has been introduced in the state House that would prohibit K-12 students from using cell phones in school and on buses. Gladstone and Rapid River Schools Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said that phones can be misused. The bill does not address bigger problems. “They...
kttn.com

Owner of farm labor contracting company pleads guilty to charge involving the forced labor of Mexican workers

Bladimir Moreno, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tampa, Florida, to charges of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor. A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida had previously returned a six-count indictment against multiple defendants for their roles in a federal racketeering conspiracy that victimized Mexican H-2A workers who, between 2015 and 2017, had worked in the United States harvesting fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products.
FOX59

Fight hunger by volunteering for Indy’s Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — One million meals for Hoosiers in need will be packed in a single day next month during the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. The event takes place Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the newly-renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Thousands of volunteers — small groups, large groups, corporate teams, families and individuals — […]
wrtv.com

Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
WNDU

I&M sending workers to Florida to help with hurricane aftermath

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is sending employees to Florida to help with the potential Hurricane Ian aftermath when it makes landfall later this week. “We sent about 350, little bit over 350 personnel down,” says I&M Communications Rep, Michael Bianski. Line workers, damage accessors, forestry experts, support staff...
