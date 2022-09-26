ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Hour Detroit Magazine

Top Food Picks in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor is a small town on the west side of Michigan. In recent years, the former manufacturing community has seen a revival and features a thriving art district full of must-try restaurants. Here are our favorite Benton Harbor restaurants for barbecue, beer, a pick-me-up and small plates. Try them on your next road trip. […] The post Top Food Picks in Benton Harbor appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend releases homelessness implementation report

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend released a report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address the homeless. The city has been advised to feature specific design characteristics in low-barrier shelters. This specifically includes sleeping arrangements, avoiding bunk beads, and holding a maximum of 4 beds per room because fewer residents per room reduces conflict.
SOUTH BEND, IN
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend History Museum celebrates Copshaholm at historic Oliver Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend History Museum celebrated 125 years of Copshaholm at a fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala took place at the historic Oliver Gardens. The gala marked the 125th anniversary of the year that JD and Anna Oliver, along with their four children, moved into their new home at 808 Washington St., later named Copshaholm.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend celebrates the ‘Best. Wednesday. Ever’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” On Wednesday, the city transformed Western Avenue into a big block party!. The free, public event featured live music, a market with over 50 vendors, a rock climbing wall, a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Kennedy Park Plan approved for South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Redevelopment plans are officially on paper for South Bend’s Kennedy Park neighborhood after the common council approved the proposal earlier this week. “The residents, the ones I’ve talked to and the members [of the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Association], they really, really appreciate what the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving. The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays. Paving is expected...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Work on John Beers Road begins September 30

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
umich.edu

When climate change hits home

Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
GOSHEN, IN
rv-pro.com

Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout

The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Portage Manor elects new board president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Portage Manor Board of Managers has a new president as they try to determine the future of the building. At this month’s meeting, Frank Fotia was elected to fill the spot of longtime president Patty Godsey. John Butler was elected to Fotia’s former role as vice president.
SOUTH BEND, IN

