Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Top Food Picks in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor is a small town on the west side of Michigan. In recent years, the former manufacturing community has seen a revival and features a thriving art district full of must-try restaurants. Here are our favorite Benton Harbor restaurants for barbecue, beer, a pick-me-up and small plates. Try them on your next road trip. […] The post Top Food Picks in Benton Harbor appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
WNDU
South Bend releases homelessness implementation report
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend released a report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address the homeless. The city has been advised to feature specific design characteristics in low-barrier shelters. This specifically includes sleeping arrangements, avoiding bunk beads, and holding a maximum of 4 beds per room because fewer residents per room reduces conflict.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
New Eatery Planned for Former Venue 45 in Downtown Three Rivers
Things are happening in downtown Three Rivers! Just months after the new Useless Creatures Brewing Co. opened in the former Kelsey Block Brewing space, a new eatery is planned next door. The Kent Eatery & Spirits is set to open at 45 N Main Street at the site of the...
WNDU
South Bend History Museum celebrates Copshaholm at historic Oliver Gardens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend History Museum celebrated 125 years of Copshaholm at a fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala took place at the historic Oliver Gardens. The gala marked the 125th anniversary of the year that JD and Anna Oliver, along with their four children, moved into their new home at 808 Washington St., later named Copshaholm.
WNDU
South Bend celebrates the ‘Best. Wednesday. Ever’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” On Wednesday, the city transformed Western Avenue into a big block party!. The free, public event featured live music, a market with over 50 vendors, a rock climbing wall, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Kennedy Park Plan approved for South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Redevelopment plans are officially on paper for South Bend’s Kennedy Park neighborhood after the common council approved the proposal earlier this week. “The residents, the ones I’ve talked to and the members [of the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Association], they really, really appreciate what the...
WNDU
New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
WNDU
Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving. The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays. Paving is expected...
abc57.com
Work on John Beers Road begins September 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
WNDU
St. Joe County approves development agreement for electric vehicle battery plant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What would St. Joseph County have to do to attract 1,600 new jobs and a massive battery plant?. Turns out, the list is 17 pages long. A proposed development agreement made the rounds Tuesday. The duties and obligations of both St. Joseph County and Ultium...
WNDU
Benton Harbor and Meijer team up to create new 'Rain Garden'
Paving is expected to be finished by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting. Women in crisis will be able to use the box to surrender a baby legally and safely while ensuring they can act anonymously.
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
umich.edu
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
WNDU
Benton Harbor to host resource, opportunity fair next Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor will host a resource and opportunity fair for residents next Thursday. It’s happening at the teen center at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor off W. Empire Avenue. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct....
WNDU
Portage Manor elects new board president
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Portage Manor Board of Managers has a new president as they try to determine the future of the building. At this month’s meeting, Frank Fotia was elected to fill the spot of longtime president Patty Godsey. John Butler was elected to Fotia’s former role as vice president.
Comments / 0