Portland, OR

VIDEO: UP Latinx Club Dance Workshop

UP LatinX club president Karla Rivas discusses the importance of celebrating LatinX culture through dance on campus. Andrew Gotshall is a photographer and videographer for The Beacon and can be reached at gotshall24@up.edu.
