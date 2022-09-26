ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Ky. native describes chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - WYMT talked with Perry County native Chris Hall earlier this week before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. Video Hall shot shows how powerful the storm was. He is with 606 Storm Chasing and said they spent their Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida. ”When we were at the...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton wins 2022 RISE Award

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented a RISE Award to Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. RISE stands for Resilience. Impact. Service. Encouragement. The award recognizes a person or elected official who steps up to serve cities in unparalleled...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Team of the Week: Harlan Green Dragons

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Green Dragons won in Week 6 with an exclamation point finish, but that moment is just one from a successful season. A last-second pick-six secured a win over Sayre for a young but experienced team. “I think the keys have been our physical strength,” said...
HARLAN, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
SOAR hosts health care career fair in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Students from around Eastern Kentucky went on a field trip Tuesday to learn about future careers in the health care industry. Executive director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Colby Hall, said nearly 700 students and staff were at the fair. “It’s just bringing together students, our...
CORBIN, KY
Ky. police dept. needs help identifying traffic cone bandits

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Liberty Police Department asks for your help identifying two people seen on video taking traffic cones near Morgan Tire Center towards the west end of the city. Police said the individuals could face theft charges when found. If you have any information, you...
WEST LIBERTY, KY
Alley Fest 2022 packs Paintsville with big sounds and big names

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Alley Fest, a music festival hosted by Paintsville’s Alley on Main, is coming back “bigger and better.” The event returns for its second year this weekend, bringing a host of talent to two different stages. Things kicked off Thursday with a free pre-party...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One furry friend in Floyd County is back with his fur-ever home. K9 Nelson was the partner of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, who was killed in the shootout in Allen, Ky. on June 30. Nelson is now back with the Chaffins family. Prestonsburg Mayor Les...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
LONDON, KY

