Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native describes chasing Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - WYMT talked with Perry County native Chris Hall earlier this week before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. Video Hall shot shows how powerful the storm was. He is with 606 Storm Chasing and said they spent their Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida. ”When we were at the...
wymt.com
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton wins 2022 RISE Award
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented a RISE Award to Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. RISE stands for Resilience. Impact. Service. Encouragement. The award recognizes a person or elected official who steps up to serve cities in unparalleled...
wymt.com
Team of the Week: Harlan Green Dragons
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Green Dragons won in Week 6 with an exclamation point finish, but that moment is just one from a successful season. A last-second pick-six secured a win over Sayre for a young but experienced team. “I think the keys have been our physical strength,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Floyd County family rescued during flood nearing return to their home and small business
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months ago, many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky were rocked by severe flooding. The Garrett community in Floyd County was among the many that were affected. Many families throughout the region were not expecting flooding of this severity and were trapped in their homes by...
West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
wkms.org
Eastern Ky. man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
wymt.com
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
WANTED BY KSP: PERRY COUNTY MAN THAT FAILED TO APPEAR IN CIRCUIT COURT FOR TRIAL STEMMING FROM A FATAL COLLISION IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (September 28, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday, morning September 28, 2022. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, KY was scheduled to appear...
wymt.com
Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Drink in the Last of Summer contest winners announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is happy to the announce winners of the Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Drink in the Last of Summer contest. Margaret Goodson from Pike County. Karen Adkins from Breaks, Va. 4 Tickets to Dollywood. $100 Food City Gift Card. Coca-Cola Prize Pack. 3rd Place Prize:
wymt.com
SOAR hosts health care career fair in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Students from around Eastern Kentucky went on a field trip Tuesday to learn about future careers in the health care industry. Executive director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Colby Hall, said nearly 700 students and staff were at the fair. “It’s just bringing together students, our...
wymt.com
Ky. police dept. needs help identifying traffic cone bandits
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Liberty Police Department asks for your help identifying two people seen on video taking traffic cones near Morgan Tire Center towards the west end of the city. Police said the individuals could face theft charges when found. If you have any information, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Alley Fest 2022 packs Paintsville with big sounds and big names
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Alley Fest, a music festival hosted by Paintsville’s Alley on Main, is coming back “bigger and better.” The event returns for its second year this weekend, bringing a host of talent to two different stages. Things kicked off Thursday with a free pre-party...
wymt.com
K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One furry friend in Floyd County is back with his fur-ever home. K9 Nelson was the partner of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, who was killed in the shootout in Allen, Ky. on June 30. Nelson is now back with the Chaffins family. Prestonsburg Mayor Les...
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
wymt.com
Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
wymt.com
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
wymt.com
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
wymt.com
Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald’s offers free, unlimited coffee in honor of National Coffee Day
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In honor of National Coffee Day, coffee enthusiasts lined up bumper to bumper at the Perry County Park to earn their ticket for free McDonald’s coffee for a year. The Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald’s locations handed out free coffee cups. The cup is the key...
wymt.com
‘Bring it on Ian’: Eastern Kentuckians in Florida bracing for hurricane
FLORIDA (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Pastor Tim Reynolds is in Tampa visiting family. He arrived there last Thursday. ”Had no idea about a hurricane coming this way,” he said. [It] started it seemed like Friday or Saturday, they started reporting it was heading directly toward Tampa.”. He said...
Comments / 0