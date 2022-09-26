Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:10 p.m. as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Hurricane Ian Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092022 310 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN HAS MADE LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA… NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO