Miami-dade County, FL

floridapolitics.com

High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County

One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hurricane Ian’s rain bands increase possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade, Broward

As Hurricane Ian heads for landfall in western Florida on Wednesday, the storm’s rain bands increased the possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In Broward County, the National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, in Cooper City and at about 7:50 p.m. in Hollywood. There were tornado warnings in western Palm Beach County until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

King tides add to flooding concerns in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There are flooding concerns throughout South Florida as Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain to the area, coinciding with king tides. “You take the good, you take the bad,” one employee at Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale told Local 10 News Tuesday. Staff at businesses...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Davie farms damaged by powerful winds from Hurricane Ian

DAVIE, Fla. – Along orange drive in Davie is the nonprofit Happi Farm, which reaches out to people with special needs through animal interaction. On Tuesday, the outer bands from Hurricane Ian tore up the farm. “I wanted to stay at the farm so I could keep an eye...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Hurricane Ian’s rain bands bring flooding to low-lying areas in Miami

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian’s rain bands flooded low-lying parts of Miami Tuesday, as the storm moved toward Florida. Downtown Miami saw localized flooding, with several inches of water underneath the Interstate 395 overpass over Biscayne Boulevard Tuesday morning. In Edgewater, some cars had water halfway up their wheels.
MIAMI, FL
classiccountry1045.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA…

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:10 p.m. as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Hurricane Ian Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092022 310 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN HAS MADE LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA… NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches).
FLORIDA STATE

