keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN’S STORM SURGE BRINGS FLOODING DAYS AFTER INITIAL WAVES IN UPPER KEYS, FLORIDA
Upper Keys communities sustained minor to no damage as Hurricane Ian moved past the island chain to the west, landing at Cayo Costa at Category 4 strength and devastating Florida’s southwestern coast on Sept. 28. Storm surge from Ian, however, caused problems for a number of Key Largo and...
Click10.com
Broward County residents clean up after Hurricane Ian’s outer bands spawned tornadoes, flooding
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County residents spent their Wednesday and Thursday mornings cleaning up damage from one of several tornadoes that hit Broward County Tuesday night, spawned by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Ian. In interviews with Local 10 News, residents recounted the unforgettable moment the twister...
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
Click10.com
Daylight dawns over devastation, catastrophic flooding ongoing across central and northeast Florida
Hurricane Ian roared ashore on Wednesday afternoon, crossing the shoreline just south of Punta Gorda in Lee County on southwest Florida’s coast as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. The catastrophic storm surge leveled coastal communities with heart-wrenching scenes of violent flooding through Wednesday evening, as the...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian: Photos in Florida show devastation left behind as cleanup begins
Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm over Florida for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely done. The National Hurricane Center said Ian could return at or near hurricane strength on Friday when it enters the Atlantic Ocean toward South Carolina and North Carolina. While those...
Click10.com
Ian to strike southwest Florida today as one of the strongest US hurricanes on record; catastrophic storm surge imminent
Hurricane Ian regrouped yesterday evening as it passed only about 75 miles west of Key West last night, growing into a much larger hurricane and re-strengthening overnight into what will be one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the United States later today. The powerful 155 mph winds from...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s rain bands increase possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade, Broward
As Hurricane Ian heads for landfall in western Florida on Wednesday, the storm’s rain bands increased the possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In Broward County, the National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, in Cooper City and at about 7:50 p.m. in Hollywood. There were tornado warnings in western Palm Beach County until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Click10.com
King tides add to flooding concerns in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There are flooding concerns throughout South Florida as Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain to the area, coinciding with king tides. “You take the good, you take the bad,” one employee at Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale told Local 10 News Tuesday. Staff at businesses...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
Click10.com
Davie farms damaged by powerful winds from Hurricane Ian
DAVIE, Fla. – Along orange drive in Davie is the nonprofit Happi Farm, which reaches out to people with special needs through animal interaction. On Tuesday, the outer bands from Hurricane Ian tore up the farm. “I wanted to stay at the farm so I could keep an eye...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s rain bands bring flooding to low-lying areas in Miami
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian’s rain bands flooded low-lying parts of Miami Tuesday, as the storm moved toward Florida. Downtown Miami saw localized flooding, with several inches of water underneath the Interstate 395 overpass over Biscayne Boulevard Tuesday morning. In Edgewater, some cars had water halfway up their wheels.
Click10.com
‘Lion,’ ‘freight train’: Residents describe ‘roar’ of Pembroke Pines tornado
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Residents of the Pasadena Lakes neighborhood of Pembroke Pines spent their Wednesday morning cleaning up damage from one of several tornadoes that hit Broward County Tuesday night, spawned by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Ian. In interviews with Local 10 News, they recounted the...
Click10.com
Cubans in Florida worry about relatives after Hurricane Ian causes flooding, destruction, nationwide power outage
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba’s tobacco-rich Pinar del Rio province. The Category 3 storm — with winds of up to 125 mph and up to 14 feet of storm surge — started to beat the coastal village of Coloma at about 4:30 a.m.
classiccountry1045.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA…
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:10 p.m. as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Hurricane Ian Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092022 310 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN HAS MADE LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA… NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches).
Click10.com
Homestead police head to Punta Gorda to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Law enforcement agencies in Miami-Dade County are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Ian in any way they can, and that includes a team from the Homestead Police Department, which left Friday morning. The team is going to Punta Gorda, which was ravaged by...
Click10.com
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Coast Guard takes part in rescue operations on Florida’s west coast
SANIBEL, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is among the agencies taking part in search and rescue operations on Florida’s west coast. The Coast Guard released footage of an aircrew from Air Station Miami rescuing a husband and wife Thursday who were stranded in Sanibel. WATCH VIDEO OF...
Click10.com
‘Total despair’: Cubans continue to assess Hurricane Ian’s damage
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida’s Cayo Costa as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday — while Cubans were still assessing the damage it caused on Tuesday. Carmen Pino who lives north of Cayo Costa said she was more worried about her family in...
Click10.com
South Florida law enforcement, fire rescue deploy crews to southwest Florida
DAVIE, Fla. – Law enforcement and fire rescue crews in South Florida are doing what they can to help those most affected by Hurricane Ian. A quick response team from the Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade’s Urban Search and Rescue Team headed to the west coast of Florida Thursday morning to assist in any way they can.
islandernews.com
Ian intensifies as forecast track gets “minor eastward” change; Village to offer sandbags starting Monday afternoon
With the 11 a.m. Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the forecast cone and “track guidance” have come into better agreement during and only a minor eastward adjustment was made from the previous forecast. The NHC expects heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida...
Plane forced to circle airport for an hour due to winds from Hurricane Ian
A plane headed for a South Florida airport was forced to circle the airport for an hour on Wednesday due to winds from Hurricane Ian.
