NRVNews
Stanley, Safford Lee
Safford Lee Stanley, 73 of Pembroke, VA departed this life September 29, 2022 in the care of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born in Bland County on May 14, 1949, he was a son of the late Oscar and Nellie Jane Whitttaker Stanley. Safford proudly served his country as...
NRVNews
Wilson, Donna Simpkins
Donna Simpkins Wilson, 89, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Voyce James Wilson; parents, Jake Anderson and Vera Meredith Simpkins; sisters, Ruth Terry, and Hazel Wade; brothers, Seibert Simpkins, Ellis Simpkins, Gene Simpkins, Orville Simpkins, Ernest Simpkins, Curtis Simpkins, and Erby Simpkins.
NRVNews
DeBusk, Earlyn Johnston
Earalyn Johnston DeBusk, 90, of Ripplemead, VA went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022. Earalyn was born on March 21, 1932, in Pearisburg, VA, and was the daughter of the late Emory Shuler Watts Johnston and Eula Ould Johnston. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death...
NRVNews
Caldwell, Daniel Peck
Daniel P. Caldwell, 79, of Christiansburg known to those around Southwest Virginia as “Uncle Danny”, and on North Carolina ballfields as “Grandaddy”, passed away on September 28, 2022 peacefully and valiantly at his home in Christiansburg, VA. He was eternally proud to be a father and...
NRVNews
Dean, Elizabeth Ann
Elizabeth Ann Dean, 69 of Pulaski died at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2022. Elizabeth was the daughter of Robert Graham Dean Sr. and Maude Alice Brady Dean who preceded her in death. Also preceded in her in death were sisters; Connie Lou Davis and Mary Gayle Crowder, brothers; Leonard Dean, Graham Robert Dean Jr. and Michael Thomas Dean, Sr. Elizabeth also lost an infant, Rhonda Lynn Dean.
NRVNews
Flack, Helen Brownlie
Helen Christine Brownlie Flack, 75 years old of Radford, VA, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 15, 2022. Helen Christine Brownlie Flack was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota with her sisters Diane, Claudia, and Vicky. This was an ethnically diverse neighborhood. Religion and...
NRVNews
Cox, Mary Hudson
Mary I. Hudson Cox, age 72 of Dublin, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Roy, Uvonia Milem
Uvonia Ann Milem Roy, 81 of Pembroke, VA departed this life on September 26, 2022 in the loving care of Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Blacksburg, VA. Born in West Virginia on August 23, 1941, she was a daughter of the late William and Ruby Martin Milem. Uvonia loved to...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
NRVNews
Armbrister, Marvin Kenneth
Marvin Kenneth Armbrister, age 83 of Fairlawn, died Monday morning, September 26, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
NRVNews
Davis, Wanda Ann
Wanda Ann Davis, age 58 of Dublin passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home. Born August 16, 1964 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late William Lee Davis & Eva Juanita Martin Davis. Wanda is survived by her. Children – Cody (Carman) Shrewsberry – Dublin,...
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of the remnants of Ian, which are expected to arrive this weekend in the Tri-Cities region. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel...
NRVNews
Brown, Eloise Taylor
On September 27, 2022, Mary Eloise Taylor Brown, 93, celebrated and rejoiced as she joined her Heavenly Father, her husband, John Marzell “Merk” Brown and her sons, Thomas “Tommy” Everette Brown and William “Billy” Kenneth Brown. Eloise was born on July 9, 1929, to...
NRVNews
Lawson, Edgar Floyd
Edgar Floyd Lawson, age 71 of Draper passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born July 8, 1951 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Richard Crockett Lawson & Eula Fay Martin Lawson. Floyd was a life-long farmer and retired from Draper Valley Golf...
NRVNews
Collins, Sr., Roger Dale
Roger Dale Collins, Sr. age, 77 of Pulaski passed away early Saturday morning September 24, 2022 at his home. Born June 16, 1945 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Cloyd Henderson Collins & Helen Marie Rupe Collins. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Collins. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
