ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythewood, SC
Blythewood, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Highway crashes kill at least 4 in a week in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least four people have died in traffic accidents in the past week in Orangeburg County, according to authorities. The latest fatal crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S 321 just south of Woodford, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2009 Lexus...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc Highway Patrol
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Shots reported fired near Ridge View High School, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said shots were reported fired near Ridge View High School in a neighborhood. Deputies responded after reports began at around 12:45 p.m. Investigators said there have been no injuries or property damage located. Richland Two said two schools were put...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian

NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Lexington teen found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy