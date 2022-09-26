ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Finally, the Depp v Heard trial movie that no one wanted is here

Never has a made for television movie had a title quite as apt as Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The film is a dramatisation of the defamation trial that Johnny Depp brought against Amber Heard, regarding the collapse of their marriage, and subsequent collapse of their reputations as even vaguely employable actors.
