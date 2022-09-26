ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State
Michigan State
Marquette, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Reality Check: Allegations against Michels Corp. subject of new ad

MADISON, Wis. — After allegations of sexual assault and harassment at the construction company owned by gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels were widely reported, Tony Evers’ campaign quickly released an ad attacking Michels for those allegations. While the reporting includes allegations from lawsuits that span back to the 1990s, the ad focuses on two suits from 2012. In those suits, two...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer, Dixon present voters with diverging visions for Michigan's schools

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign says "historic progress" has been made toward improving K-12 education over her first term in office, but Republican challenger Tudor Dixon contends the state's schools have "lost their way." As absentee ballots became available Thursday across Michigan, 40 days before Election Day,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Jack Bergman
Person
Steve Scalise
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
newsfromthestates.com

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Death Threat#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Remington#Republican#Democrat
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan records 14,678 COVID-19 cases this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are still going up for multiple counties in mid-Michigan, but not across the state. In fact, cases across the state have gone down in the last week. In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 14,678 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths. That’s an average of 2,097 cases per day. […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkar.org

House OKs 'Emotional Support Animal Act'

Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
MACKINAW CITY, MI

