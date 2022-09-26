Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Dean, Elizabeth Ann
Elizabeth Ann Dean, 69 of Pulaski died at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2022. Elizabeth was the daughter of Robert Graham Dean Sr. and Maude Alice Brady Dean who preceded her in death. Also preceded in her in death were sisters; Connie Lou Davis and Mary Gayle Crowder, brothers; Leonard Dean, Graham Robert Dean Jr. and Michael Thomas Dean, Sr. Elizabeth also lost an infant, Rhonda Lynn Dean.
Obituary for Roger Dale Collins, Sr.
Age, 77 of Pulaski passed away early Saturday morning September 24, 2022 at his home. Born June 16, 1945 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Cloyd Henderson Collins & Helen Marie Rupe Collins. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Collins. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army.
NRVNews
Caldwell, Daniel Peck
Daniel P. Caldwell, 79, of Christiansburg known to those around Southwest Virginia as “Uncle Danny”, and on North Carolina ballfields as “Grandaddy”, passed away on September 28, 2022 peacefully and valiantly at his home in Christiansburg, VA. He was eternally proud to be a father and...
NRVNews
Thompson, David Leon
David Leon Thompson, 65, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home in Hiwassee. He was retired from Volvo Trucks. He was preceded in death by his father, William Herman Thompson, Jr. and mother, Ruby Louise Woolwine Flinchum; brother, Michael Thompson; and sisters, Bonnie Thompson and Sharon Thompson. Survivors...
NRVNews
Wilson, Donna Simpkins
Donna Simpkins Wilson, 89, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Voyce James Wilson; parents, Jake Anderson and Vera Meredith Simpkins; sisters, Ruth Terry, and Hazel Wade; brothers, Seibert Simpkins, Ellis Simpkins, Gene Simpkins, Orville Simpkins, Ernest Simpkins, Curtis Simpkins, and Erby Simpkins.
NRVNews
Waddell, Jerry Foley
Jerry Foley Waddell, 82, of Radford, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was a United States Air Force Veteran with 8 years of service. After serving, he began his career in banking. Jerry was a graduate of the Virginia-Maryland Bankers School of the University of Virginia. He became the Assistant Vice President of First and Merchants National Bank of Radford and continued his banking career as the Assistant Vice President with the Island Bank of Holmes Beach in Florida. In 1974, Jerry was presented in the awards volume, Outstanding Young Men of America. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Foley and Helen Garman Waddell; and his sisters, Joan Zolaka, and Martha Reed.
NRVNews
Cox, Mary Hudson
Mary I. Hudson Cox, age 72 of Dublin, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Davis, Wanda Ann
Wanda Ann Davis, age 58 of Dublin passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home. Born August 16, 1964 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late William Lee Davis & Eva Juanita Martin Davis. Wanda is survived by her. Children – Cody (Carman) Shrewsberry – Dublin,...
NRVNews
Armbrister, Marvin Kenneth
Marvin Kenneth Armbrister, age 83 of Fairlawn, died Monday morning, September 26, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Flack, Helen Brownlie
Helen Christine Brownlie Flack, 75 years old of Radford, VA, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 15, 2022. Helen Christine Brownlie Flack was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota with her sisters Diane, Claudia, and Vicky. This was an ethnically diverse neighborhood. Religion and...
NRVNews
DeBusk, Earlyn Johnston
Earalyn Johnston DeBusk, 90, of Ripplemead, VA went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022. Earalyn was born on March 21, 1932, in Pearisburg, VA, and was the daughter of the late Emory Shuler Watts Johnston and Eula Ould Johnston. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death...
NRVNews
Brillheart, Jr., Glenn Andrew
Glenn Andrew Brillheart, Jr., age 80 of Dublin, died Monday, September 25, 2022 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was born on June 17, 1942 in Christiansburg, and was the son of the late Rebecca Anderson Brillheart, and the late Glenn Andrew Brillheart, Sr. Glenn was a life-long resident of Dublin, and a member of the Dublin United Methodist Church. He worked for many years, having retired from Bell Atlantic/Verizon Telephone Company.
Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation
Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.
The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams
So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
State approves historical marker for Ingles Ferry in Radford
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has approved eight new historical markers. They are in the counties of Amelia, Fairfax, King and Queen, and Powhatan; the cities of Fredericksburg, Radford, and Richmond; and the town of Colonial Beach. The department advises that “DHR creates markers not to ‘honor’ their subjects...
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WVDOH awards contract to replace iconic Greenbrier County bridge
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Triton Construction...
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
Charges pending in fatal Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say charges are pending after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wythe County September 21. Police say they responded at 6:53 p.m. Ridge Ave, one mile south of Huckleberry Rd. 59-year-old Charles Cregger was driving a Ford farm trailer...
