Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon Deleted Scene Hints That Daemon Is a Disaster Bi
The latest instance of House of the Dragon queer-baiting brings into focus the show’s resident lovable yet chaotic baddie Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who exudes attraction to anyone (let’s be real). Fans already have noted the sapphic implications between Alicent and Rhaenyra as being at the root of their division, and young Leanor’s love interest became a “bury your gays” tragedy. The show handles its gay characters very messily! So really, this subdued reveal doesn’t quite count.
Gizmodo
Authorities Investigating Couple Who Dyed Waterfall Blue for Gender Reveal
The gender reveal trend strikes again: A couple in Brazil is facing scrutiny after a viral video on Instagram showed them revealing the gender of their baby by dying a waterfall blue. Brazil’s environment authority is now investigating the incident according to local media outlets. The gender reveal craze...
Gizmodo
Disney Parks Icon Figment Starring in Movie From Seth Rogen and Detective Pikachu Scribes
Walt Disney World’s original dark ride Journey Into Imagination is a cult Epcot staple—and its star, Figment the purple dragon, is now getting the big screen treatment. Deadline reports that producer Seth Rogen and Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit are developing the film at Disney based on the attraction.
Gizmodo
Everyone Stop Everything and Watch This Urusei Yatsura Trailer
Sometimes, Things Are Good. It’s not often, so it’s important to recognize when they are and celebrate those moments, which I why I absolutely beg you take two minutes out of your day to watch this trailer for the upcoming anime series Urusei Yatsura. Here’s why. Urusei...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
The Fate of Star Trek 4 Is in Limbo (Again)
The showrunner behind the Quantum Leap reboot still wants Scott Bakula to return. Tom Hiddleston hypes up the stakes of Loki’s second season. Plus, get a glimpse of the Halloween Ends soundtrack, and what’s coming on The Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!. Star Trek 4. Variety reports that Paramount...
Gizmodo
Lower Decks' Tribute to Deep Space Nine Is Perfect Beyond Pastiche
This week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks opens with a gag about the slow, majestic grandeur of the Deep Space Nine title theme. And if that was all Lower Decks had to offer for an episode set on the iconic show’s titular space station, that might be fine, if disappointing—and in line with the first half of this season. Thankfully, the show’s re-invigoration wants it to be more than that.
Gizmodo
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Is a Sweetly Sleazy Fantasy Tale
Writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour makes movies that can’t be easily categorized. Her 2014 debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, established this by being a contemporary feminist Persian-language vampire Western filmed in a California ghost town. Her latest, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, is a little less eccentric, but no less unique and enjoyable.
Gizmodo
Interview With the Vampire
Anne Rice, as an author, is obsessed with the ways that love is a singularly horrible experience. It tears you apart, it destroys you, it eats you alive. In the newest adaptation of her work, AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, love is placed at the center of a reconstructed version of her seminal twisted fantasy, resulting in a sweeping, Southern Gothic romance where two vampires make a fool of death with their inescapable, never-ending, horrific love.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid | First Fandoms
Stars of AMC's Interview With the Vampire tell us their childhood fandoms. Interview With the Vampire airs Oct 2nd on AMC & AMC+.
Gizmodo
Working With Andor Creator Tony Gilroy
Andor star Adria Arjona tells io9 her experience working with Tony Gilroy. Andor streams Wednesdays on Disney+.
What to stream this weekend: 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Ramy'
"Hocus Pocus 2," "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," "Entergalactic," "The Gabby Petito Story," "Ramy," "Queer for Fear" and "Interview with the Vampire" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Gizmodo
Silver in the Bone Delivers a Spooky Peek Into the World of Magical Treasure-Hunters
Want to add a jolt of spine-tingling terror to your day? io9's got an exclusive except from Silver in the Bone, the latest from best-selling author Alexandra Bracken (The Darkest Minds) that’ll fit the bill quite nicely. The book is about a reluctant treasure hunter, and the scene features an encounter with... well, you’ll have to read on to see!
Gizmodo
Get Ready for Choreographed Bullet Time in The Matrix Dance Adaptation From Danny Boyle
Plug into a rather unique take on the Wachowski siblings’ The Matrix by way of Danny Boyle (28 Days Later), who’s directing a staged dance interpretation of the 1999 sci-fi hit. Yes, you read that correctly—dance, because we’re clamoring for a choreographed, performance-art adaptation of the action movie franchise.
Gizmodo
Chucky's Teen Stars Dish on the Hit Horror Show's Second Season
Chucky is back October 5, and along with a certain killer doll, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind will return as Jake, Devon, and Lexy. Newcomer Nadine (Bella Higginbotham) rounds out this imperiled but remarkably survival-prone teen quartet. At a recent press day, io9 got a chance to talk with them about the new season of the Don Mancini-created series.
Gizmodo
Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast
Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.
Gizmodo
She-Hulk Brings Back Tim Roth for Some Much-Needed Therapy
If after six episodes it wasn’t abundantly clear, episode seven really hammered it home: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is not a narratively driven show. It’s a character driven show. For two weeks now the lingering questions of Jen’s supersuit and a Daredevil cameo have been hanging so that Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) could continue to come to terms with this unfathomable dichotomy in her life. The issue just came to the forefront in a big way, thanks to none other than Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth).
Gizmodo
Blade Director Bassam Tariq Exits Due to Shifting Schedules
Bassam Tariq and Marvel Studios are nothing but complimentary towards each other in their notes issued after Tariq’s departure. Due to the shifting nature of the MCU’s production schedule, Tariq has gracefully bowed out of leading the new Blade film. He will remain on as an executive producer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Gizmodo
Project Wolf Hunting
When I first read about the new South Korean action film Project Wolf Hunting, the description called it “Con Air on a boat.” So… Con Boat. And that is 100% accurate for about a third of the film. Eventually though, the film gets taken over, quite literally, by something much more sinister, and the results are very bloody on screen, but also quite messy off it.
Gizmodo
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Explain Wolverine in Deadpool 3... Sort Of
What we’ve got here is a gimmick. Ryan Reynolds, after announcing yesterday that Wolvervine—and Hugh Jackman—would be returning to the MCU for Deadpool 3, has once again taken to Twitter to give some more background and explain a few things. Take a listen to the men themselves below.
Gizmodo
In New Andor Clip, Mon Mothma Opens Her Purse to Fund Rebel Efforts
Keeping support on the down low for the rebels proves to be a difficult undertaking for allies in high places. In this newly released clip from an upcoming Andor episode, we meet Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) as the mysterious Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) goes to her to ask for more funding. It makes sense, seeing as he’s just added Cassian (Diego Luna) to their band of spies and will need more funding to help lay the groundwork for future Star Wars adventures.
Comments / 0