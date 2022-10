Rose Wodek, from Wildwood Ill., immediately felt at home during her first visit to Judson. She was impressed with the community’s friendliness along with her caring professors. “It was so easy to get to know not only fellow students but to establish a deeper connection with faculty and staff that I don’t think you’d get at a bigger school. Every professor knew students by name and even if you only had one class with them, they still remembered who you were,” she says.

