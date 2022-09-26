Jerry Foley Waddell, 82, of Radford, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was a United States Air Force Veteran with 8 years of service. After serving, he began his career in banking. Jerry was a graduate of the Virginia-Maryland Bankers School of the University of Virginia. He became the Assistant Vice President of First and Merchants National Bank of Radford and continued his banking career as the Assistant Vice President with the Island Bank of Holmes Beach in Florida. In 1974, Jerry was presented in the awards volume, Outstanding Young Men of America. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Foley and Helen Garman Waddell; and his sisters, Joan Zolaka, and Martha Reed.

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO