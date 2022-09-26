Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Dean, Elizabeth Ann
Elizabeth Ann Dean, 69 of Pulaski died at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2022. Elizabeth was the daughter of Robert Graham Dean Sr. and Maude Alice Brady Dean who preceded her in death. Also preceded in her in death were sisters; Connie Lou Davis and Mary Gayle Crowder, brothers; Leonard Dean, Graham Robert Dean Jr. and Michael Thomas Dean, Sr. Elizabeth also lost an infant, Rhonda Lynn Dean.
NRVNews
Wilson, Donna Simpkins
Donna Simpkins Wilson, 89, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Voyce James Wilson; parents, Jake Anderson and Vera Meredith Simpkins; sisters, Ruth Terry, and Hazel Wade; brothers, Seibert Simpkins, Ellis Simpkins, Gene Simpkins, Orville Simpkins, Ernest Simpkins, Curtis Simpkins, and Erby Simpkins.
NRVNews
Stanley, Safford Lee
Safford Lee Stanley, 73 of Pembroke, VA departed this life September 29, 2022 in the care of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born in Bland County on May 14, 1949, he was a son of the late Oscar and Nellie Jane Whitttaker Stanley. Safford proudly served his country as...
NRVNews
Flack, Helen Brownlie
Helen Christine Brownlie Flack, 75 years old of Radford, VA, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 15, 2022. Helen Christine Brownlie Flack was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota with her sisters Diane, Claudia, and Vicky. This was an ethnically diverse neighborhood. Religion and...
NRVNews
Caldwell, Daniel Peck
Daniel P. Caldwell, 79, of Christiansburg known to those around Southwest Virginia as “Uncle Danny”, and on North Carolina ballfields as “Grandaddy”, passed away on September 28, 2022 peacefully and valiantly at his home in Christiansburg, VA. He was eternally proud to be a father and...
NRVNews
Cox, Mary Hudson
Mary I. Hudson Cox, age 72 of Dublin, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Roy, Uvonia Milem
Uvonia Ann Milem Roy, 81 of Pembroke, VA departed this life on September 26, 2022 in the loving care of Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Blacksburg, VA. Born in West Virginia on August 23, 1941, she was a daughter of the late William and Ruby Martin Milem. Uvonia loved to...
NRVNews
Walters, Norma Perkins
Norma Jean Walters, 69, of Pearisburg, VA, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Giles County on May 2, 1953, the daughter of the late Vernon & Nadine Perkins. Norma loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a homebody who was...
NRVNews
DeBusk, Earlyn Johnston
Earalyn Johnston DeBusk, 90, of Ripplemead, VA went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022. Earalyn was born on March 21, 1932, in Pearisburg, VA, and was the daughter of the late Emory Shuler Watts Johnston and Eula Ould Johnston. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death...
NRVNews
Beall, William Widney
William Widney Beall, 94, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his home in Radford. Services will be held at a later date. The Beall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
NRVNews
Brown, Eloise Taylor
On September 27, 2022, Mary Eloise Taylor Brown, 93, celebrated and rejoiced as she joined her Heavenly Father, her husband, John Marzell “Merk” Brown and her sons, Thomas “Tommy” Everette Brown and William “Billy” Kenneth Brown. Eloise was born on July 9, 1929, to...
NRVNews
Waddell, Jerry Foley
Jerry Foley Waddell, 82, of Radford, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was a United States Air Force Veteran with 8 years of service. After serving, he began his career in banking. Jerry was a graduate of the Virginia-Maryland Bankers School of the University of Virginia. He became the Assistant Vice President of First and Merchants National Bank of Radford and continued his banking career as the Assistant Vice President with the Island Bank of Holmes Beach in Florida. In 1974, Jerry was presented in the awards volume, Outstanding Young Men of America. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Foley and Helen Garman Waddell; and his sisters, Joan Zolaka, and Martha Reed.
NRVNews
Collins, Sr., Roger Dale
Roger Dale Collins, Sr. age, 77 of Pulaski passed away early Saturday morning September 24, 2022 at his home. Born June 16, 1945 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Cloyd Henderson Collins & Helen Marie Rupe Collins. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Collins. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army.
NRVNews
Armbrister, Marvin Kenneth
Marvin Kenneth Armbrister, age 83 of Fairlawn, died Monday morning, September 26, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
Thompson, David Leon
David Leon Thompson, 65, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home in Hiwassee. He was retired from Volvo Trucks. He was preceded in death by his father, William Herman Thompson, Jr. and mother, Ruby Louise Woolwine Flinchum; brother, Michael Thompson; and sisters, Bonnie Thompson and Sharon Thompson. Survivors...
Franklin News Post
Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation
Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
