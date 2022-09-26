Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A man is injured after he was shot in the chest and two men were arrested late Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, both of Poplar Bluff were arrested and taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
KFVS12
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
kzimksim.com
Firefighters respond to gasoline tanker fire on Highway 60
Butler County Firefighters spent six hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning containing a fire involving a 2019 Mack Conventional tanker truck hauling gasoline. The accident occurred on Highway 60 near the Highway Z overpass and County Road 581. 70-year-old Terry Ehrhardt, of Harrisburg, Illinois, who was driving the tanker truck, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. The second vehicle, a 2005 Ford F350, was driven by 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs, of Elsinore. Gibbs was uninjured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports said the crash occurred as Ehrhardt’s vehicle struck the back of Gibbs’ truck before traveling off the left side of the roadway and overturning. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
kzimksim.com
One person shot Wednesday; police chase ends when suspect vehicle crashes into cruiser
One person was shot Wednesday night and two people were arrested in an incident that ended with a chase, where the suspects’ crashed a vehicle into a Poplar Bluff police cruiser. Police first responded shortly before midnight to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Harper and Main streets. One victim was later found near the intersection of Benton and Valley streets. The 27-year-old Poplar Bluff resident had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted. His condition is currently listed as critical but stable. When police arrived at the original shots fired call, they encountered a dark-colored passenger car leaving the area. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however it fled. A pursuit followed, with the vehicle traveling through several residential areas. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kzimksim.com
Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape
The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. 18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Cape Girardeau police and troopers of the state Highway Patrol. Williams was taken to Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville, where he is being held in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, of Hayti. Grant was shot and killed Sept. 23 in Caruthersville. Authorities expect to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for suspect in burglary investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City of Carbondale Police officers are searching for the suspect in a recent burglary case. According to a release, Kendal Burke, 37, of Chicago, is wanted as a suspect in a burglary incident involving a vehicle. Officers responded to the 700 block of South Louis Lane...
KFVS12
Police ID man facing murder charge in connection with Caruthersville shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
republicmonitor.com
Search for new Sheriff under way
The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term of office is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested and one person was injured after a shooting in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, of Poplar Bluff, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, of Poplar Bluff, are being held in the Butler County Jail pending the filing of charges of resisting arrest.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
kzimksim.com
Authorities investigating explosion in Bloomfield
The Daily American Republic reports that an explosion involving a tanker truck at C-Mart shook Bloomfield Wednesday afternoon. Bloomfield Fire Chief Daniel Dew said the preliminary report was of an explosion. Dew said crews arrived on scene to find tanks and a tanker truck on fire. Mutual aid was received from Dexter and Advance Fire Departments. He said the situation had been contained and the Department of Natural Resources and hazmat crews had been called to the scene to assist with clean up. The driver of the truck had been transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment. He had no further update on the driver’s condition. Dew said the investigation was in its early stages and no cause could be released at this time. Additional agencies on scene were the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, Bloomfield Police Department, Stoddard County EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KFVS12
Lane closure following vehicle crash
The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
KFVS12
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
Comments / 0