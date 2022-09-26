The Daily American Republic reports that an explosion involving a tanker truck at C-Mart shook Bloomfield Wednesday afternoon. Bloomfield Fire Chief Daniel Dew said the preliminary report was of an explosion. Dew said crews arrived on scene to find tanks and a tanker truck on fire. Mutual aid was received from Dexter and Advance Fire Departments. He said the situation had been contained and the Department of Natural Resources and hazmat crews had been called to the scene to assist with clean up. The driver of the truck had been transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment. He had no further update on the driver’s condition. Dew said the investigation was in its early stages and no cause could be released at this time. Additional agencies on scene were the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, Bloomfield Police Department, Stoddard County EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

BLOOMFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO