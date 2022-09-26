Glenn Andrew Brillheart, Jr., age 80 of Dublin, died Monday, September 25, 2022 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was born on June 17, 1942 in Christiansburg, and was the son of the late Rebecca Anderson Brillheart, and the late Glenn Andrew Brillheart, Sr. Glenn was a life-long resident of Dublin, and a member of the Dublin United Methodist Church. He worked for many years, having retired from Bell Atlantic/Verizon Telephone Company.

