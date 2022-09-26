Read full article on original website
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
WSAW
Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
3 things the Packers must fix entering Week 4 vs. Patriots
Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers P Pat O'Donnell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season. The award is a first for O’Donnell, who arrived in Green Bay this past offseason after eight seasons in Chicago. On Sunday, O’Donnell placed...
Ryan Wood Previews Packers-Patriots
Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer to preview the Packers-Patriots Week 4 game. Some topics include: Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman, Romeo Doubs, De’Vondre Campbell, and Quay Walker.
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
Citrus County Chronicle
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0