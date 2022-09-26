ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

3 things the Packers must fix entering Week 4 vs. Patriots

Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
Football
1250 AM The Fan

Ryan Wood Previews Packers-Patriots

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer to preview the Packers-Patriots Week 4 game. Some topics include: Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman, Romeo Doubs, De’Vondre Campbell, and Quay Walker.
WBAY Green Bay

Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
Citrus County Chronicle

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL

