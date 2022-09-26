Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO