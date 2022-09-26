ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges

Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.
WESTMINSTER, SC
Cornelia, GA
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse

A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges

Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Arrests for September 29, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 15-26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. September 19. Crystal Eve Hayes, was charged with failure to appear for...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Video: Mother found dead after sending cryptic message, cash went to Clayton store day before death

Authorities have confirmed that an Athens mother whose burned body was found in Habersham County earlier this month visited a Family Dollar store the day before she died. Deborrah “Debbie” Collier was found dead Sept. 11 after police say she sent her daughter more than $3,000 on Venmo with a message saying “they aren’t going to let me go,” and instructions on where to find a house key.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say

Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
CLAYTON, GA
Auburn man sought on charges out of Gwinnett, Barrow counties

Gwinnett County authorities are on the lookout for an Auburn man currently wanted of a long list of charges. Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, is being sought for charges stemming out of both Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Although the exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been made public, the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

