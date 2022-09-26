Read full article on original website
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
Jackson County man gets 88-year sentence for firing on deputies in 2021 incident
A Nicholson man was sentenced this week to serve 88 years in prison after a 2021 incident in which he fired shots at deputies at close range while barricaded inside a Jackson County home. Piedmont Judicial Circuit Judge Currie Mingledorff sentenced James Ryan Standridge, 40, to the maximum in the...
17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.
Teenager arrested in Oconee County shooting
A teenager is in custody following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, a 17 year old suspect was arrested Tuesday on charges for attempted murder and weapons violations.
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges
Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
Tallulah Falls Fire Chief suspended after arrest for alleged stalking, harassment
Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul Marstellar remains on suspension following his arrest last week for stalking and unlawful surveillance. Habersham County deputies took the 66-year-old Marstellar into custody on September 21 after he allegedly secretly videotaped employees at a private business. According to the incident report filed by the sheriff’s...
Former Forsyth County bus driver indicted on DUI charges
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman police say was behind the wheel while intoxicated in Forsyth County was indicted this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The indictment of Lesli Carole Davis includes two counts each of driving under the influence and reckless conduct...
White County authorities seize largest amount of fentanyl pills in County’s history
Multiple police agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25 completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, police arrested Joshua McLaughlin, 34 of Canton, and Thomas Garnsey, 49 of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of...
Sheriff High-Speed Chase Caught on Camera: Forsyth County deputy stops driver going 150 mph
Footage of a Forsyth County deputy pursuing a driver going at speeds of up to 150 mph on September 24(Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has stopped yet another high-speed driver from outside Forsyth County, according to a Facebook post from the FCSO.
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Shots fired –...
Arrests for September 29, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 15-26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. September 19. Crystal Eve Hayes, was charged with failure to appear for...
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.
Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say
Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
Auburn man sought on charges out of Gwinnett, Barrow counties
Gwinnett County authorities are on the lookout for an Auburn man currently wanted of a long list of charges. Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, is being sought for charges stemming out of both Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Although the exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been made public, the...
