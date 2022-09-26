Man arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis daycare

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis, Indiana, daycare.

According to WTHR, Orlando Mitchell, 33, has been charged with murder, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a domestic firearm by a domestic batterer.

Mitchell allegedly shot and killed Krystal Walton, 32, at the Charity Child Care on September 16, according to WTHR.

According to WRTV, Mitchell has a long history of domestic violence against Walton that dates back to March 2021. Walton had a restraining order against Mitchell which had him banned from entering the daycare which is where he allegedly shot and killed her, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WRTV.

Police told WRTV that on September 16, Walton was dropping her children off at the daycare when Mitchell reportedly approached her in the parking lot and allegedly shot her multiple times.

According to court records obtained by WTHR, Mitchell’s mother went to the scene and allegedly told officers that she hadn’t spoken to her son in about a month because he had threatened to kill Walton then himself. It was reportedly over Walton not allowing Mitchell to see his son.

Mitchell’s mother provided a description of his car and located it about three hours later after a community tip, according to WTHR. Mitchell was allegedly holding a rifle but the Indianapolis Police Department ordered him to put it down. He was reportedly then shot by officers. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police told WTHR that two guns were found with Mitchell during their investigation.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group