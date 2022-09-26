ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta Jones & Michael Douglas Take Romantic Helicopter Ride To Celebrate Birthday

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta Jones, 53, and Michael Douglas, 78, celebrated another joint birthday in Sardinia during the Sept. 25 weekend and took a romantic helicopter ride over a gorgeous view at one point. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of them sitting in their seats on the chopper and they looked thrilled to be up in the air. “It’s our birthday! Happy Birthday, honey,” Catherine said while filming the video, first on herself and then on her husband. “Happy Birthday, darling,” he responded back with a smile before she panned the camera to the window, showing their incredible view of water.

Catherine looked pretty in a white shawl, black hat, and shades, in the post, while Michael wore a jacket, tan pants, and a black baseball cap. Fans quickly commented after it was posted and sent them both birthday wishes. Others commented on how happy they looked together.

In addition to the helicopter video, Catherine and Michael were photographed walking around Sardinia after stepping off a friend’s yacht. They went out to enjoy a lavish dinner together and stayed close throughout the outing. They were joined by pals to help take in the special trip and appeared to have a lovely time.

Michael and Catherine at the Emmy Awards. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Catherine later took to Instagram again to share black and white photos of her and her love blowing out their birthday cake, which had the number 25 candles on top of it. “And that was our birthday! Thank you for all your greetings. And Maria Fiennes for these lovely pics. Let the New Year begin!!😘” she wrote in the caption.

Before they celebrated their birthday in Sardinia, Catherine and Michael took a summer getaway to Cannes, France. They attended the wedding of Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and socialite Chloe Stroll and Catherine was photographed looking incredible in her wedding outfit. Her black sheer dress with silver sequin stars all over it was such an epic look and she paired it with a silver sequin purse as her hair was up during the festivities.

