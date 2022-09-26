Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne council begins to spend COVID relief funds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Figuring out how to spend nearly $51 million isn’t easy. That’s the question Fort Wayne city councilors have been grappling with for months. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief bill that was passed into law...
Gov. Holcomb stops in Fort Wayne to discuss economic development opportunities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Governor J. Eric Holcomb stopped in the Summit City for the first time this year on Wednesday to speak at two different events regarding economic development in the area. Gov. Holcomb kicked off the day at a Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Chamber...
Mayor Henry announces 2023 proposed budget for City of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Fort Wayne’s fiscal health is in a strong position." That’s the message Mayor Tom Henry sent at a press conference Monday morning, as he announced his 2023 proposed budget for the City of Fort Wayne. The proposal includes investments in public safety,...
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Grant County faces criminal charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County Thursday morning after a pursuit with troopers. ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Kayson Jones after Jones was allegedly going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69 near the 21 mile-marker. Police say Jones did not stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the trooper used a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver.
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
Fort Wayne man involved in theft of grills identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man who was involved in the Sept. 16 theft of two tabletop Traeger grills has been identified. Police say 26-year-old Justin Ryan Edwards was identified from surveillance video from Simply Decks & Stuff, 2332 North Clinton Street, where the theft took place.
Hurricane scams and economic impact, Ian’s Fort Wayne effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane Ian has continued to work its way up the east coast, and while it won’t reach Indiana, its long reach may affect those in northeastern Indiana in other ways. First, the Better Business Bureau in Fort Wayne recommends looking out for potential...
Parkview settles with state over billing dispute
Parkview Health in Fort Wayne has settled a nearly $3 million lawsuit with the state over alleged Medicaid overbilling, an allegation the healthcare system denies. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office says Parkview submitted improper medical codes for certain blood-clotting tests during a four-year period. “This difference in revenue code...
Stretch of Main Street downtown named for late Fort Wayne firefighter Eric Balliet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne has been named after a late Fort Wayne firefighter. Family, friends, firefighters, police officers and local officials gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway. Balliet died during a training exercise...
Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
Procession route announced for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
