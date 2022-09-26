FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County Thursday morning after a pursuit with troopers. ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Kayson Jones after Jones was allegedly going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69 near the 21 mile-marker. Police say Jones did not stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the trooper used a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver.

