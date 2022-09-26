Read full article on original website
WDTN
Ian Regains Hurricane Status, Nice Fall Weather Here on Friday
It will be another chilly night with clear skies and lows in the lower 40s, some of the colder valley areas may even hit the 30s. Friday will feature a lot of sun through most of the day, but we will notice some high clouds moving in late. These clouds will be from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
West Carrollton resident creates ‘Stranger Things’ yard display
"I just really wanted to create something for fellow Stranger Things fans in the community to enjoy this Halloween season after the recent release of the fourth season. Especially the two most iconic scenes."
Greene County woman, used to tornadoes, is experiencing her first hurricane in Ian
ODESSA, Florida — Paige Bucheit, who lives with her fiance in a downtown Tampa, Florida, apartment, is hoping Hurricane Ian won’t linger so they can go back home where they left most of this belongings. Having grown up in the Dayton area, she’s accustomed to tornadoes. She...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State grad moves to Florida 2 weeks before hurricane, seeks help on how to ride out storm
Ceile Moore, who grew up in the Dayton area, wasn’t sure how to handle her first-ever hurricane. So she reached out on social media for advice.
ohparent.com
2022 Trick or Treat / Beggar’s Night Times for Dayton and Miami Valley
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick or treat time. We are working to bring you all of the Dayton area trick-or-treat/beggar’s night times for...
Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Check out this list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 29 - Oct 2.
dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
Operation Football Game of the Week Preview: Springboro at Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – As the lone undefeated team in the GWOC entering week 7 the Springboro Panthers get set to meet the Springfield Wildcats, the defending league champions, on Friday night in our Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.
dayton.com
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
dayton.com
East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side
The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
City of Dayton conducting residential survey
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
Exclusive interview: Dayton actor makes primetime TV
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley actor is making the big screen this evening as a co-star in NBC’s Chicago P.D. On Wednesday, September 28, actor scOtt summitt (yes that is how his name is spelled) plays the role of Eric Sadler, a character who becomes involved in “high stakes action” that introduces the […]
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
Weekend Fun: Montgomery Co. hosts concert at job center
The events will include a performance from Jimmy’s Angels, line dancing, and raffle prizes. Food trucks and local vendors will also be available to purchase food and other items.
