KCRG.com
Ingredion workers on strike ask county officials to address safety concerns with replacement workers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large crowd marched from the Ingredion plant to the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center on Thursday evening, as the union workers continue their nearly two-month-long strike. They’re negotiating for better pay and hours, and protections of their health care options. Negotiations with...
KCRG.com
Catherine McCauley Center forms new partnership to help furnish refugee housing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Catherine McAuley Center has started a new partnership with the Central Furniture Rescue to try and help furnish housing for refugees fleeing their home countries. Mitch Geer, the CMC Supplemental Services Manager said they noticed the problem after struggling to house 312 Afghan refugees....
KCRG.com
Local pedicab company uses unique incentives to stay competitive amid labor shortages
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Pedal Power’ transports people via bike and carriage. Recently, the owner has gone to great lengths to incentivize more people to apply to be drivers. $20 per hour, plus tips is more than most retail and food service workers make. And that’s exactly...
KCJJ
UI nurses plan to protest working conditions today
After being notified that the upcoming month may find University of Iowa Health care nursing staff having to care for up to five patients at once, a protest against the working conditions is scheduled to happen today. An email provided to the Gazette from a UIHC leader said, “The first...
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
KCRG.com
Kirkwood Community College and Eastern Iowa Airport announce funding for new Aviation Maintenance Technology program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood college announced nearly one million dollars in funding for their new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program is set to create around 100 new jobs. After years of working together, Kirkwood Community College and the Eastern Iowa Airport announced Wednesday they received funding...
KCRG.com
New sculpture installed outside Mercy Medical Center’s Hall-Perrine Cancer Center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new sculpture outside Mercy Medical Center’s Hall-Perrine Cancer Center is looking to bring hope to those fighting their toughest battles. Staff celebrated the installation of the “Arc of Peace” Monday afternoon. The piece faces the cancer center so patients can see it while receiving treatments.
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
KCRG.com
Former VP Pence speaks at rally in Wilton
Iowa's oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies. Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings. A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her from school board meetings for a year. Two hurt in house fire in southwest...
KCRG.com
First ADA accessible fishing piers are being installed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is taking steps to make sure anyone can cast a line in the water, and fish. They’re in the process of installing three ADA-compliant fishing piers, and they’re being built right now at the Prairie Park Fishery. Fishing...
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Free tuition & $20k signing bonus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Student loan debt is a major problem facing many Americans. Mercy Medical Center is currently hiring, and they have numerous positions where they will help with tuition, give you hands-on learning as well as up to $20,000 in signing bonuses for certain positions when hired.
KCRG.com
Push for flu shots rises after decline during pandemic
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, doctors don’t want people to forget about the annual flu shot. The Visiting Nurse Association of Johnson County and Iowa City Hospice wanted to make sure they gave people in the area every opportunity to get the flu shot. Last year they saw remarkably low rates of vaccinations, administering a little more than 3500 flu vaccines by December of 2021; down 500 doses from 2020.
KBUR
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
KCRG.com
Artist pays tribute to RAGBRAI and cyclists in Cedar Rapids with massive mural
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mural Artist Janson Rapisarda makes it sound a lot easier than it actually is. “I create the design on my computer. A lot of digital drawing and then I will translate that to the wall via projector,” Rapisarda said on his process. “I will take my spray paint and sketch it out with the projector and then after that it’s kind of filling it in color.”
KCRG.com
Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -A local farm dedicated to sharing the family agriculture experience is getting ready to kick off their busiest season of the year. On Oct. 1, Pride of the Wapsi, 14600 305th Street, Long Grove, will welcome those in pursuit of fall fun to their annual, month-long pumpkin and corn maze season.
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
