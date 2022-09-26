ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCJJ

UI nurses plan to protest working conditions today

After being notified that the upcoming month may find University of Iowa Health care nursing staff having to care for up to five patients at once, a protest against the working conditions is scheduled to happen today. An email provided to the Gazette from a UIHC leader said, “The first...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Kirkwood Community College and Eastern Iowa Airport announce funding for new Aviation Maintenance Technology program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood college announced nearly one million dollars in funding for their new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program is set to create around 100 new jobs. After years of working together, Kirkwood Community College and the Eastern Iowa Airport announced Wednesday they received funding...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Former VP Pence speaks at rally in Wilton

Iowa's oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies. Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings. A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her from school board meetings for a year. Two hurt in house fire in southwest...
WILTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Free tuition & $20k signing bonus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Student loan debt is a major problem facing many Americans. Mercy Medical Center is currently hiring, and they have numerous positions where they will help with tuition, give you hands-on learning as well as up to $20,000 in signing bonuses for certain positions when hired.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Push for flu shots rises after decline during pandemic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, doctors don’t want people to forget about the annual flu shot. The Visiting Nurse Association of Johnson County and Iowa City Hospice wanted to make sure they gave people in the area every opportunity to get the flu shot. Last year they saw remarkably low rates of vaccinations, administering a little more than 3500 flu vaccines by December of 2021; down 500 doses from 2020.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Artist pays tribute to RAGBRAI and cyclists in Cedar Rapids with massive mural

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mural Artist Janson Rapisarda makes it sound a lot easier than it actually is. “I create the design on my computer. A lot of digital drawing and then I will translate that to the wall via projector,” Rapisarda said on his process. “I will take my spray paint and sketch it out with the projector and then after that it’s kind of filling it in color.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Pride of the Wapsi to launch the fall pumpkin, corn maze season Saturday

LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -A local farm dedicated to sharing the family agriculture experience is getting ready to kick off their busiest season of the year. On Oct. 1, Pride of the Wapsi, 14600 305th Street, Long Grove, will welcome those in pursuit of fall fun to their annual, month-long pumpkin and corn maze season.
LONG GROVE, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

