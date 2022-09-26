Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $50K for violating the Controlled Substances Act
Richmond, Va.-based physician Salman Akbar, MD, agreed to pay $50,000 in penalties for issuing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 29. In 2019, Dr. Akbar allegedly issued prescriptions for tramadol, a Schedule IV opioid, and lorazepam, a Schedule IV benzodiazepine, to an...
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
High-ranking MS-13 member sentenced to life in prison
According to the United State Department of Justice, as the First Word, or leader, of the MS-13 clique Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas, 33-year-old Andy Tovar ordered the murders of two people and the attempted murder of a third person in northern Virginia between 2017 and 2019.
Mom hopes Virginia’s new Violent Crime Task Force helps ‘stop crisis’
“Once we lose our kids to this street violence, we have pictures of our kids everywhere. He loved his friends to his family. He was very loyal and dedicated.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 indicted for alleged murders inside Southwest Virginia prisons
SW Va. (WJHL) – Two men have been indicted in connection to two separate inmate deaths within local Virginia Department of Corrections facilities. Justin Crenshaw, 34, has been indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, on November 20, 2021 at Wallens Ridge State Prison, according to a release […]
Two suspects indicted for separate inmate deaths at Virginia prisons
The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced that two suspects connected to separate inmate deaths inside different facilities have been indicted.
Convicted double murderer accused in Virginia prison slaying
A Washington man has been charged in the death of a fellow prisoner at Virginia's notorious Wallens Ridge State Prison, a supermax facility at the state's western edge.
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating death that occurred during felony traffic stop
UPDATE: The Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop. The traffic stop was made by United States Marshals Service (USMS) of the Western District of Virginia, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on September 27 at 9 p.m. off of Route 220 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Delegates speak out after body cam footage from incident made public
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia Delegates spoke out on Wednesday after the body cam footage from an incident that resulted in a court battle was made public by Wytheville police. Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams in a GOP incident she said happened over the weekend...
Bay Net
WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Virginia Leigh Bissett
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Virginia Leigh Bissett, age 27 of Baltimore, who absconded from a court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville on Sept. 9, 2022. Bissett was originally charged in St. Mary’s County with Theft: $1,500 to under...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
Augusta Free Press
Giant butternut squash, watermelon break Virginia State Fair, world records
Culpeper gardener Paul Jarosh’s 103-pound butternut squash smashed a world record at the recent State Fair of Virginia giant vegetable competition. The squash weighs almost 40 pounds more than the current entry in Guinness Book of World Records, and 20 pounds more than the standing record with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
Virginia Department of Social Services information system is not sustainable, according to State Inspector
There are now concerns with services in the Virginia Department of Social Services, including the department's current information tracking system, according to a recent audit from the Office of the State Inspector General.
New Virginia program will help families pay for child care
NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Virginia construction worker wins $2 million on Lottery ticket without ever leaving the store
James Mason went by the One Stop Market in Campbell County to redeem a couple of winning scratch-off tickets, but before he left, he decided to use his winnings to buy one more. That ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.
Comments / 1