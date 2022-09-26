ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician to pay $50K for violating the Controlled Substances Act

Richmond, Va.-based physician Salman Akbar, MD, agreed to pay $50,000 in penalties for issuing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 29. In 2019, Dr. Akbar allegedly issued prescriptions for tramadol, a Schedule IV opioid, and lorazepam, a Schedule IV benzodiazepine, to an...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WJHL

2 indicted for alleged murders inside Southwest Virginia prisons

SW Va. (WJHL) – Two men have been indicted in connection to two separate inmate deaths within local Virginia Department of Corrections facilities. Justin Crenshaw, 34, has been indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, on November 20, 2021 at Wallens Ridge State Prison, according to a release […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating death that occurred during felony traffic stop

UPDATE: The Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop. The traffic stop was made by United States Marshals Service (USMS) of the Western District of Virginia, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on September 27 at 9 p.m. off of Route 220 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Onion State Prison#Violent Crime
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

Giant butternut squash, watermelon break Virginia State Fair, world records

Culpeper gardener Paul Jarosh’s 103-pound butternut squash smashed a world record at the recent State Fair of Virginia giant vegetable competition. The squash weighs almost 40 pounds more than the current entry in Guinness Book of World Records, and 20 pounds more than the standing record with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

New Virginia program will help families pay for child care

NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy