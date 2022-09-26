Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
Citrus County Chronicle
NFL rushing champs vie for crown in Titans-Colts clash
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Derrick Henry last visited Indianapolis, a third straight rushing crown seemed like a lock. A broken foot and the rapid ascension of Jonathan Taylor ended Henry's two-year reign.
Citrus County Chronicle
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
Patriots.com
Milton's Steve Dembowski Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week
Foxborough, Mass. – Coming off a dominating 42-6 win over Holliston this weekend, Milton High School's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. Coach Dembowski, currently in his eighth year as head coach of the Wildcat football team, led Milton...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers LT McKivitz undaunted by replacing Williams
Colton McKivitz is undaunted by the big void he must fill on San Francisco's offensive line. With All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sidelined for at least a few weeks with a high ankle sprain, McKivitz will be thrown into the starting lineup on Monday night for the 49ers' showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage.
