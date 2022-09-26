ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers LT McKivitz undaunted by replacing Williams

Colton McKivitz is undaunted by the big void he must fill on San Francisco's offensive line. With All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sidelined for at least a few weeks with a high ankle sprain, McKivitz will be thrown into the starting lineup on Monday night for the 49ers' showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

