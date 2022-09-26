Read full article on original website
Brown County, KBI investigating suspicious death
Local authorities — along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation — are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. According to a news release from the KBI, a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in his rural Horton home. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to the scene at 1435 K-20 Highway, rural Horton.
Commodity distribution set for Jan. 25
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks are optional and social distancing appreciated. Please enter the building and sign-in. Thank you to everyone for your patience.
HP&R planning Valentine and other events
The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is bringing back some favorite late winter events while pulling out a few new ones. Date With Dad Sweet Heart Ball: The Date With Dad is making a comeback as a Sweet Heart Ball — set for 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Fisher Center. This is the HP&R’s annual father/daughter night out with all ages of father and daughter figures welcome. Enjoy refreshments, photo fun and dancing with a favorite date. Contact HP&R for ticket information at sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org or call 785-742-7176.
Fairview Willing Workers
The monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers was called to order at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 by president, Kodi Miller. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge was led by Huck Lowdermilk and Ben Geisendorf. Then, members and leaders answered the roll call question, "What is your favorite thing about fall?" The roll call question was answered by 23 members and 2 leaders.
Freedom Hospice named HCVB Member of Month
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named Freedom Hospice as Member of the Month for January. This recognition is based on a nomination and voting process of Chamber members. Some of the comments to recognize Freedom Hospice included:
NEK-CAP facilitating LIEAP sign up event with Kansas Gas
The Northeast Kansas Community Action Program (NEK-CAP) is sponsoring a LIEAP application assistance event with the Kansas Gas Service. The event for a LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) sign-up is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library conference room in Hiawatha.
Kansas GOP in the House, Senate preach unity at start of 2023 legislative session
Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Wichita, said he hoped to find common ground with Gov. Kelly on tax issues. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Junior Hawks get varsity wins over Jeff West
The Hiawatha Middle School basketball team hosted the Jeff West Tigers on Thursday night, and came away with two big wins. The 8th grade boys played a nailbiter against the Tigers, as Braylen Siebenmorgen hit a three-pointer late in regular to tie the game up and sent it to overtime. In the extra frame, the Hawks had enough left in them to hold out for a 48-45 win. Drake Gilkison led the team with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, followed by 13 from Siebenmorgen, to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Cooper Crider added 8 point, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, with Alex Ross pitching in 5 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.
