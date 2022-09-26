The Hiawatha Middle School basketball team hosted the Jeff West Tigers on Thursday night, and came away with two big wins. The 8th grade boys played a nailbiter against the Tigers, as Braylen Siebenmorgen hit a three-pointer late in regular to tie the game up and sent it to overtime. In the extra frame, the Hawks had enough left in them to hold out for a 48-45 win. Drake Gilkison led the team with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, followed by 13 from Siebenmorgen, to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Cooper Crider added 8 point, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, with Alex Ross pitching in 5 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO