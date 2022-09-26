Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays. The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.
Bella Hadid Debuts Choppy Bangs at Paris Fashion Week
Watch: Bella Hadid Admits She REGRETS Her Nose Job!. Bella Hadid's got a bangin' new look. The supermodel has been hard at work walking nearly every runway show during fashion month. But when the 25-year-old isn't sporting the latest and greatest pieces from the spring/summer 2023 collections of Versace, Burberry and more, she's setting trends of her own.
Amal Clooney Wears Fierce Zebra-Print Look to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With George Clooney
Watch: Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy. Get ready to go wild over Amal Clooney's latest date night look. While stepping out in New York City with George Clooney to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, Amal turned heads in a chic black turtleneck that she paired with a pleated zebra-print mini skirt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren: What we know
This article has been updated with more information below the original story as members of the family have spoken out regarding Queen Margrethe II’s decision to change Prince Joachim’s children’s titles. The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s...
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version
Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
2023 Met Gala Theme Revealed
Watch: BEST Met Gala 2022 Moments: Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner & More. Mark your calendars for the first Monday in May: The theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been revealed. On Sept. 30, organizers of fashion's biggest night announced the upcoming theme, which will be celebrating the work of Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Barney the Dinosaur Docuseries Reveals the Shocking Dark Side of the '90s Kids' Show
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove Talks Pressures of Being a Child Star. One of the world's most beloved children's characters turned into a target for hate. Such is the dark story of everyone's favorite talking dinosaur, Barney. And that story will be explored in Peacock's two-part docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me, which premieres Oct. 12.
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This 2-In-1 $159 Bag for Just $45
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hailey Bieber Says She’s Had Thoughts of “Not Wanting to Be Here Anymore” After Receiving Hate
Watch: Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES Selena Gomez Love Triangle Rumors. Hailey Bieber is opening up about a low time in her life. The Rhode Skin founder, 25, got candid about previously having thoughts of suicidal ideation after receiving hate from people following her 2018 marriage to Justin Bieber. "When things can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
Get $431 Worth of Beauty Products for $100: Sunday Riley, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Tula, Elemis, and More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The genius of Cézanne, Black beauty and a sci-fi voyage – the week in art
The mountain, the apples and so much more – a chance to encounter true genius. Tate Modern, London, from 5 October-12 March. Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of Imagination. A journey through the genre that turns science into fantasy while, at its greatest, making you think about science...
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Puts an End to Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used a Homophobic Slur
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. File this rumor under false. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards is officially putting an end to a "lie" about her sister Kathy Hilton that's been circulating online since they filmed season 12 of the Bravo series. The rumor—which was mostly shared on Housewives fan pages—alleged Kathy called co-star Sutton Stracke's assistant, Josh, a homophobic slur.
Rita Ora Raves About "Fairytale" Romance After Taika Waititi Marriage News
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Rita Ora is singing husband Taika Waititi's praises. The "Let You Love Me" artist couldn't help but to gush about the Thor: Love and Thunder director during a recent episode of Greatest Night Ever podcast, calling him a "lovely" person while discussing their relationship. "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love," she told host and longtime friend Jaime Winstone in a singsong voice. "Amen!"
A Bartending Bet Results in Savannah Cleaning Up Vomit in Growing Up Chrisley Sneak Peek
Chase and Savannah Chrisley are always down for some family competition. The two put their sibling rivalry to the test with a good old-fashioned bet in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Growing Up Chrisley's Sept. 28 episode, as Chase bets that Savannah couldn't last a full shift working at a bar.
Jonathan Bailey's New Behind-the-Scenes Bridgerton Pics Will Make You Burn for More
Watch: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Regency Gown Sunburn. Dear Reader, these new pics are the talk of the Ton. On Sept. 29, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey graced us mere peasants with behind-the-scenes pictures from his time as a dashing leading man in season two. In the snaps, Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, can be seen posing alongside his on-screen family, including Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, and, of course, his on-screen love interest Simone Ashley, who came onto the scene as the fiery Kate Sharma during the show's second chapter.
Yes, You Can Buy Those Champagne Bongs From Southern Charm
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0