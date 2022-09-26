ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Debuts Choppy Bangs at Paris Fashion Week

Watch: Bella Hadid Admits She REGRETS Her Nose Job!. Bella Hadid's got a bangin' new look. The supermodel has been hard at work walking nearly every runway show during fashion month. But when the 25-year-old isn't sporting the latest and greatest pieces from the spring/summer 2023 collections of Versace, Burberry and more, she's setting trends of her own.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version

Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
2023 Met Gala Theme Revealed

Watch: BEST Met Gala 2022 Moments: Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner & More. Mark your calendars for the first Monday in May: The theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been revealed. On Sept. 30, organizers of fashion's biggest night announced the upcoming theme, which will be celebrating the work of Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Puts an End to Rumor Kathy Hilton Allegedly Used a Homophobic Slur

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. File this rumor under false. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards is officially putting an end to a "lie" about her sister Kathy Hilton that's been circulating online since they filmed season 12 of the Bravo series. The rumor—which was mostly shared on Housewives fan pages—alleged Kathy called co-star Sutton Stracke's assistant, Josh, a homophobic slur.
Rita Ora Raves About "Fairytale" Romance After Taika Waititi Marriage News

Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Rita Ora is singing husband Taika Waititi's praises. The "Let You Love Me" artist couldn't help but to gush about the Thor: Love and Thunder director during a recent episode of Greatest Night Ever podcast, calling him a "lovely" person while discussing their relationship. "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love," she told host and longtime friend Jaime Winstone in a singsong voice. "Amen!"
Jonathan Bailey's New Behind-the-Scenes Bridgerton Pics Will Make You Burn for More

Watch: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Regency Gown Sunburn. Dear Reader, these new pics are the talk of the Ton. On Sept. 29, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey graced us mere peasants with behind-the-scenes pictures from his time as a dashing leading man in season two. In the snaps, Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, can be seen posing alongside his on-screen family, including Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, and, of course, his on-screen love interest Simone Ashley, who came onto the scene as the fiery Kate Sharma during the show's second chapter.
Yes, You Can Buy Those Champagne Bongs From Southern Charm

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
