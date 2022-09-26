ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Who are the Hispanic players on the Guardians?

By Alisson Toro-Lagos
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfvWA_0iBE6Q0R00

With the continuation of Hispanic Heritage month, many of Cleveland's own Guardian players come from Latin countries.

Pitchers:
Emmanel Clase: Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic
Enyel De Los Santos: San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Infielders:
Gabriel Arias: La Victoria, Venezuela
Andrés Giménez: Barquisimeto, Venezuela
José Ramírez: Bani, Dominican Republic
Amed Rosario: Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic

Outfielders:
Oscar Gonzalez: Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic's independence day is February 27th and Venezuela's independence day is July 5th.

The Guardians are also this year's Central Division champions.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 10

Brian Edward
3d ago

does it matter what race or color they are!!? who are the white's on the "INDIANS?"🤪

Reply
4
Related
Yardbarker

Amed Rosario plays role of hero as Guardians nip Rays

Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario lined a game-winning single to right field in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Wednesday night. With the game tied at 1-1, the Rays (85-70) sent out Javy Guerra (2-1) in the extra frame with Oscar Gonzalez placed on second base. After Andres Gimenez drew an intentional walk, Gabriel Arias moved the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run

Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy