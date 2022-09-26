Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Ex-‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne, Despite Racism Fueled Clash That Led to Exit From Series
More than a year since Sharon Osbourne’s abrupt firing from The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is admitting that she misses her former co-host — a surprising statement considering her firing came after an intense on-air discussion between the two about racism. “I miss her,” Underwood told People. “You can’t...
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Popculture
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox Nation's Sharon Osbourne blasts ‘ignorant’ Don Lemon, ‘cray-cray’ Joy Behar
Fox Nation’s "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" namesake Sharon Osbourne blasted "ignorant" CNN host Don Lemon and "cray-cray" ABC News host Joy Behar for wronging her over the years in a new interview. Lemon, who was recently moved from CNN’s primetime lineup to a morning show gig, came...
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Kelly Ripa thought Mark Consuelos got her pregnant during the pandemic
Kelly Ripa thought she and Mark Consuelos were going to have a pandemic baby. The host is releasing her upcoming book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” and ahead of its release, she’s sharing some of the things you can expect. Like the time she thought she could...
Popculture
Don Lemon Speaks out After Losing Primetime Spot
CNN has moved anchor Don Lemon from a weeknight timeslot to a morning show, but he has assured fans that he "was not demoted." Lemon explained the impending change to viewers last week according to a report by The Hill, getting out ahead of presumptions that this was a step down for him. He said that network president Chris Licht offered him the job directly and felt he could not pass it up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0