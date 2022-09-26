ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons Was Asked How Many 3's He Will Take This Season

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Monday, Ben Simmons was asked how many three-pointers he will take this season. The former LSU star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets in February.

Ben Simmons is one of the best players in the NBA, and he was the first overall pick out of LSU in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Critics have one big knock on Simmons: he is not a shooter.

He has only made five three-pointers in the four seasons he has played in the NBA.

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets had media day, and Simmons met with reporters.

He was asked (in a video that is going viral) how many threes he will take this season.

Jared Greenberg (reporter): "can I be the first to ask how many three's you're gonna take this year?"

Simmons: "Sh*t who knows?"

The three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets back in February.

Simmons did not play in a game last season for either the Nets or the 76ers.

Over the offseason, he had surgery on his back.

He was also asked about his health at media day.

Reporter: "Do you think that you could hypothetically play in the first few games of the season and be good?"

Simmons: "That's the goal, that's the plan."

Before missing the season, he had made the NBA All-Star Game in three straight seasons.

He has also never missed the NBA Playoffs when he has played.

His career averages are 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest in 275 regular season games.

The Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19th when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.

