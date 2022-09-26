Read full article on original website
UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the U.K. economy growing. In her first public comments...
U.S. stocks slide deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent as of 11:56 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141 points, or 0.5 percent, to 29,585. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent.
British pound plunges to new, all-time low as proposed tax cuts spark economic concerns
LONDON (AP) — The British pound fell to all-time low against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged a sweeping package of tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy as the United Kingdom teeters toward recession. The pound fell as low as...
A new series immerses us in Russia’s 90s trauma – and the human cost of economic shock
One of the many glitteringly clever quotes circulated in the wake of Hilary Mantel’s death last week was something she said about history. The longer version is wonderful (what did she ever say that wasn’t?), but we’ll clip this bit: “Facts are not truth, though they are part of it … And history is not the past – it is the method we have evolved of organising our ignorance of the past. It’s the record of what’s left on the record.” Yet using these fragments – “a few stones, scraps of writing, scraps of cloth” – Mantel could transport you so completely that you felt you were breathing the air of another century, feeling the emotions of other people, moving through other times.
Scandinavian seismic stations register explosions near pipelines, raising fears of sabotage
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster Europe’s energy independence from Moscow.
Gas leaks in Baltic Sea could equate to 1/3 of Denmark’s CO2 emissions, official says
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
EU plans sanctions on Russian trade after ‘sham’ Ukraine referendum
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries should impose “biting sanctions” on Russian trade and hit officials responsible for “sham referendums” held in parts of Ukraine as Moscow ramps up the war, senior EU officials said Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the...
What is impeding the long-advocated growth of the U.N. Security Council?
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Virtually everyone involved agrees: Almost eight decades after it came into existence, the powerful U.N. Security Council needs to expand, to evolve, to include more voices. But as with so many things, the central question — and the biggest disagreement — is exactly how.
