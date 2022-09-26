ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

U.S. stocks slide deeper into a slump as recession fears grow

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent as of 11:56 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141 points, or 0.5 percent, to 29,585. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent.
The Guardian

A new series immerses us in Russia’s 90s trauma – and the human cost of economic shock

One of the many glitteringly clever quotes circulated in the wake of Hilary Mantel’s death last week was something she said about history. The longer version is wonderful (what did she ever say that wasn’t?), but we’ll clip this bit: “Facts are not truth, though they are part of it … And history is not the past – it is the method we have evolved of organising our ignorance of the past. It’s the record of what’s left on the record.” Yet using these fragments – “a few stones, scraps of writing, scraps of cloth” – Mantel could transport you so completely that you felt you were breathing the air of another century, feeling the emotions of other people, moving through other times.
PBS NewsHour

Gas leaks in Baltic Sea could equate to 1/3 of Denmark’s CO2 emissions, official says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
