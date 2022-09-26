ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

therecord-online.com

KCSD and LHU hold Homecoming Parade

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The atmosphere was beyond festive in downtown Lock Haven Thursday night as the Keystone Central School District and Lock Haven University staged a collaborative Homecoming Parade on Main Street, followed by a pep rally at the university’s East Campus. Better than 30 clubs, organizations,...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

A century of Renovo history now boarded up

RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
RENOVO, PA
wkok.com

Sunbury Fire Police, High Visibility, High Expenses. Fundraiser Saturday

SUNBURY – You’ve seen Sunbury Fire Police a lot lately, and you’ll see them a lot more in October. They’ve been at crash scenes, summer activities, and soon they’ll be at parades and more football games. Their work, vehicles, equipment, and staff all this cost money. SFP is doing some fundraising this weekend.
SUNBURY, PA
therecord-online.com

New roof okayed for LH City Hall

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City council held a brief voting session Monday night and approved Mid-State Roofing and Coating Inc. of Belleville as the low bidder for a new roof on City Hall. The Mifflin County company submitted a bid for asphalt shingles at $100,066 and was awarded the contract. The council action is irrespective of plans for other renovations to City Hall or accommodations for public safety and administration offices which are being discussed.
BELLEVILLE, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Spaghetti Dinner & Auction to Benefit Fisher Cole

On October 16 the Canton American Legion will be hosting a Benefit Spaghetti Dinner and Chinese Auction to support Fisher Cole. The event will take place at 465 Springbrook Drive, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Fisher was involved in an ATV accident in August of 2022. He sustained injuries that necessitated...
CANTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Clinton County

BEECH CREEK, PA – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a stop in Beech Creek Wednesday evening, part of a campaign swing through north-central Pennsylvania. And the audience, which filled about half of the spacious Wesleyan Church, liked what they heard. Mastriano was accompanied by his wife Rebbe and...
BEECH CREEK, PA
Newswatch 16

Manufacturing facility, jobs coming to Sullivan County

DUSHORE, Pa. — More jobs are on the way to Sullivan County. UnityLab, a company that manufactures and distributes commercial appliances, moved its headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot factory outside Dushore and is now looking to expand. The company makes heavy-load capacity washers and dryers and industrial presses often used...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Sustainable Resource Facility construction well underway at Nicholas Meat

LOGANTON,PA – Nicholas Meat, LLC, a family-run, Sugar Valley company producing high quality beef as sustainably as possible has recently started their most ambitious initiative ever: the construction of the Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) along East Valley Road. The official facility groundbreaking took place on May 21, 2021 with...
LOGANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...

Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
News Break
Politics
therecord-online.com

Ironman triathlon coming to Centre, Clinton counties

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Centre and Clinton counties next summer will be hosting the Ironman Triathlon, a one-day event set for July 2, 2023. The official name for the local long-distance swim-bike-run race is Ironman 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley Triathlon. The race announcement was posted on Wednesday. Officials said...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE

A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

UPMC offers flu vaccination clinic options

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Flu season is almost here. UPMC facilities in Clinton County are offering drive-up and in-office appointments for flu vaccinations. Appointments are required. To schedule an in-office appointment at UPMC Outpatient Center, call 570-769-1300. To schedule a drive-up appointment at Family Medicine at Lock Haven, call 570-748-1250. Please bring your current insurance information.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
State College

Brewery Looks to Be Part of ‘Cool Future’ in Philipsburg

The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

