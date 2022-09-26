Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
KCSD and LHU hold Homecoming Parade
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The atmosphere was beyond festive in downtown Lock Haven Thursday night as the Keystone Central School District and Lock Haven University staged a collaborative Homecoming Parade on Main Street, followed by a pep rally at the university’s East Campus. Better than 30 clubs, organizations,...
therecord-online.com
Keystone Central announces public meeting on future of Liberty-Curtin Elementary
MILL HALL, PA – The Keystone Central School District has posted word there will be a special school board meeting/work session next week, the topic the future of the district’s Liberty-Curtin elementary school in Blanchard. The public session will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at...
therecord-online.com
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
wkok.com
Sunbury Fire Police, High Visibility, High Expenses. Fundraiser Saturday
SUNBURY – You’ve seen Sunbury Fire Police a lot lately, and you’ll see them a lot more in October. They’ve been at crash scenes, summer activities, and soon they’ll be at parades and more football games. Their work, vehicles, equipment, and staff all this cost money. SFP is doing some fundraising this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
New roof okayed for LH City Hall
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City council held a brief voting session Monday night and approved Mid-State Roofing and Coating Inc. of Belleville as the low bidder for a new roof on City Hall. The Mifflin County company submitted a bid for asphalt shingles at $100,066 and was awarded the contract. The council action is irrespective of plans for other renovations to City Hall or accommodations for public safety and administration offices which are being discussed.
Traffic patterns change on section of central Pa. thruway in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic patterns have changed for southbound motorists on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Northumberland County. One of the new southbound lanes of Route 147 south of the Route 45 intersection is now open to traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. Since the thruway’s northern section...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Spaghetti Dinner & Auction to Benefit Fisher Cole
On October 16 the Canton American Legion will be hosting a Benefit Spaghetti Dinner and Chinese Auction to support Fisher Cole. The event will take place at 465 Springbrook Drive, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Fisher was involved in an ATV accident in August of 2022. He sustained injuries that necessitated...
therecord-online.com
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Clinton County
BEECH CREEK, PA – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a stop in Beech Creek Wednesday evening, part of a campaign swing through north-central Pennsylvania. And the audience, which filled about half of the spacious Wesleyan Church, liked what they heard. Mastriano was accompanied by his wife Rebbe and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penns Valley barn destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
Manufacturing facility, jobs coming to Sullivan County
DUSHORE, Pa. — More jobs are on the way to Sullivan County. UnityLab, a company that manufactures and distributes commercial appliances, moved its headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot factory outside Dushore and is now looking to expand. The company makes heavy-load capacity washers and dryers and industrial presses often used...
therecord-online.com
Sustainable Resource Facility construction well underway at Nicholas Meat
LOGANTON,PA – Nicholas Meat, LLC, a family-run, Sugar Valley company producing high quality beef as sustainably as possible has recently started their most ambitious initiative ever: the construction of the Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) along East Valley Road. The official facility groundbreaking took place on May 21, 2021 with...
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...
Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecord-online.com
Ironman triathlon coming to Centre, Clinton counties
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Centre and Clinton counties next summer will be hosting the Ironman Triathlon, a one-day event set for July 2, 2023. The official name for the local long-distance swim-bike-run race is Ironman 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley Triathlon. The race announcement was posted on Wednesday. Officials said...
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
State College
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
therecord-online.com
UPMC offers flu vaccination clinic options
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Flu season is almost here. UPMC facilities in Clinton County are offering drive-up and in-office appointments for flu vaccinations. Appointments are required. To schedule an in-office appointment at UPMC Outpatient Center, call 570-769-1300. To schedule a drive-up appointment at Family Medicine at Lock Haven, call 570-748-1250. Please bring your current insurance information.
State College
Brewery Looks to Be Part of ‘Cool Future’ in Philipsburg
The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Comments / 0