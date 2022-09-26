Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO