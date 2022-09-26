Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This FallMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Related
therecord-online.com
KCSD and LHU hold Homecoming Parade
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The atmosphere was beyond festive in downtown Lock Haven Thursday night as the Keystone Central School District and Lock Haven University staged a collaborative Homecoming Parade on Main Street, followed by a pep rally at the university’s East Campus. Better than 30 clubs, organizations,...
therecord-online.com
Keystone Central announces public meeting on future of Liberty-Curtin Elementary
MILL HALL, PA – The Keystone Central School District has posted word there will be a special school board meeting/work session next week, the topic the future of the district’s Liberty-Curtin elementary school in Blanchard. The public session will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at...
therecord-online.com
Ironman triathlon coming to Centre, Clinton counties
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Centre and Clinton counties next summer will be hosting the Ironman Triathlon, a one-day event set for July 2, 2023. The official name for the local long-distance swim-bike-run race is Ironman 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley Triathlon. The race announcement was posted on Wednesday. Officials said...
therecord-online.com
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Bucktail tennis runs over Muncy, showdown with ‘Shore next week
FARWELL, PA- Bucktail tennis continued their impressive 2022 season on Monday with a 5-0 sweep of visiting Muncy. It was the Lady Bucks second victory over the Lady Indians and has them closing in on a Mid Penn Conference outright championship. The win, combined with a Jersey Shore 3-2 loss...
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
therecord-online.com
PSU: Sutherland named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland was selected as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, announced by the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy®...
therecord-online.com
New roof okayed for LH City Hall
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City council held a brief voting session Monday night and approved Mid-State Roofing and Coating Inc. of Belleville as the low bidder for a new roof on City Hall. The Mifflin County company submitted a bid for asphalt shingles at $100,066 and was awarded the contract. The council action is irrespective of plans for other renovations to City Hall or accommodations for public safety and administration offices which are being discussed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
UPMC offers flu vaccination clinic options
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Flu season is almost here. UPMC facilities in Clinton County are offering drive-up and in-office appointments for flu vaccinations. Appointments are required. To schedule an in-office appointment at UPMC Outpatient Center, call 570-769-1300. To schedule a drive-up appointment at Family Medicine at Lock Haven, call 570-748-1250. Please bring your current insurance information.
therecord-online.com
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Clinton County
BEECH CREEK, PA – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a stop in Beech Creek Wednesday evening, part of a campaign swing through north-central Pennsylvania. And the audience, which filled about half of the spacious Wesleyan Church, liked what they heard. Mastriano was accompanied by his wife Rebbe and...
therecord-online.com
CM volleyballers spike Shamokin
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain volleyball team defeated Shamokin on Wednesday night 25-8, 25-13 and 25-12 to take the match 3-0. Leaders for the Wildcats were Keely Rohrbach with 9 kills, Olivia Rockey, Emilee Heverly and Kyleigh McDermit chipped in with 4 each. Heverly also led the Lady ‘Cats in service aces with 4. Sophia Hardy had 11 assists and Tori Marquardt had 8 assists. Reese Walizer led CM with 7 digs on the night.
therecord-online.com
Bucktail searching for legitimacy against Cameron County Friday night
FARWELL, PA- Alas the Bucktail Bucks football team will finally return to Dwyer Memorial Field on Friday evening and host Route 120 rival Cameron County. It’s been a bumpy three-game road swing for the Bucks that has seen them drop a pair of contests to Elk County Catholic (30-16) and Otto-Eldred (52-32). The Bucks finished out the road swing with a long and windy road to Sheffield on Saturday afternoon that saw Bucktail battle to a 42-22 victory, their second win of 2022 over the Wolverines. There lies the problem with this year’s Bucktail squad. Now 2-2 on the season and they need to prove that they can beat somebody other than Sheffield. They’ll get their chance at that on Friday night against a very solid, but winless Red Raiders squad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecord-online.com
Sustainable Resource Facility construction well underway at Nicholas Meat
LOGANTON,PA – Nicholas Meat, LLC, a family-run, Sugar Valley company producing high quality beef as sustainably as possible has recently started their most ambitious initiative ever: the construction of the Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) along East Valley Road. The official facility groundbreaking took place on May 21, 2021 with...
therecord-online.com
Wildcat Homecoming clash with Millionaires set for Friday
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Friday night will be special at Malinak Stadium: Homecoming 2022 and its trappings: selection of the Homecoming queen and king, an alumni band performance and much more. The Central Mountain football team hopes to do its part, pick up win number one over longtime downriver foe Williamsport.
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain girls’ soccer battles on
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat soccer team on Wednesday visited Montoursville, the number 6th ranked team in the state and were on their back foot for most of the night, ultimately falling by a 6-0 score. Knowing what they would be facing, the Lady Wildcat team...
Comments / 0