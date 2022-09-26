FARWELL, PA- Alas the Bucktail Bucks football team will finally return to Dwyer Memorial Field on Friday evening and host Route 120 rival Cameron County. It’s been a bumpy three-game road swing for the Bucks that has seen them drop a pair of contests to Elk County Catholic (30-16) and Otto-Eldred (52-32). The Bucks finished out the road swing with a long and windy road to Sheffield on Saturday afternoon that saw Bucktail battle to a 42-22 victory, their second win of 2022 over the Wolverines. There lies the problem with this year’s Bucktail squad. Now 2-2 on the season and they need to prove that they can beat somebody other than Sheffield. They’ll get their chance at that on Friday night against a very solid, but winless Red Raiders squad.

EMPORIUM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO