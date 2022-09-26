Air New Zealand has announced it will launch one of the world’s longest flights in September 2022: a direct route from Auckland to New York City. Covering 8,828 miles, it will become the fourth longest commercial flight in existence.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking, direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. Some people prefer to stop in a hub such as Qatar or Dubai and stretch their legs - others thrill at the thought of getting there in one hop.Below...

