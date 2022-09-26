ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
WALKER, MN
TheDailyBeast

Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa

A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
ANIMALS
#Yangtze River#Nile River#River Basin#Paraguay River#Mississippi River
The Conversation U.S.

Typhoon Merbok, fueled by unusually warm Pacific Ocean, pounded Alaska's vulnerable coastal communities at a critical time

The powerful remnants of Typhoon Merbok pounded Alaska’s western coast on Sept. 17, 2022, pushing homes off their foundations and tearing apart protective berms as water flooded communities. Storms aren’t unusual here, but Merbok built up over unusually warm water. Its waves reached 50 feet over the Bering Sea, and its storm surge sent water levels into communities at near record highs along with near hurricane-force winds. Merbok also hit during the fall subsistence harvest season, when the region’s Indigenous communities are stocking up food for the winter. Rick Thoman, a climate scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explained why...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The world’s longest flights

Air New Zealand has announced it will launch one of the world’s longest flights in September 2022: a direct route from Auckland to New York City. Covering 8,828 miles, it will become the fourth longest commercial flight in existence.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking, direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. Some people prefer to stop in a hub such as Qatar or Dubai and stretch their legs - others thrill at the thought of getting there in one hop.Below...
WORLD
Robb Report

This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon

In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
TRAVEL
Smithonian

About 200 Stranded Whales Die on Australian Beach

About 230 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in Australia earlier this week, prompting a race to save the surviving animals before they perished. When officials arrived at the scene, on the remote western coast of Tasmania, about half of the whales were already dead. But rescue teams worked quickly to tend to the survivors, keeping them wet with sheets and buckets to prevent them from overheating, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

They shore are a bunch of nice pictures: Oyster beds, shipwrecks and sunsets feature in 'Ultimate Sea View' photography competition

Remarkable and varied photos of coastal scenes from the UK were submitted in an annual photography competition to find the 'Ultimate Sea View'. Photographers captured a range of stunning landscapes that encapsulate the beauty in Britain's coastlines and evoke emotions of nostalgia. The Shipwrecked Mariner's Society, which provides financial support...
PHOTOGRAPHY
icytales.com

How to Get Scholarships to Study Abroad for Indian Students (Top Edu Guide 2022)

The topic of student scholarships has been lately buzzing in the sub-Asian subcontinent. Many students aim to study abroad. However, how to manage the expenses, especially the university tuition fees, can be a question, but we have got you covered; if you are a student aiming to achieve your undergraduate degree and a postgraduate degree in universities abroad, this article is for you.
EDUCATION

