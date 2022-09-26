Read full article on original website
Related
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa
A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
Hundreds of whales trapped on same Australian beach as mass stranding two years ago
The pod of about 230 whales swam ashore, baffling scientists and prompting rescue efforts.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Typhoon Merbok, fueled by unusually warm Pacific Ocean, pounded Alaska's vulnerable coastal communities at a critical time
The powerful remnants of Typhoon Merbok pounded Alaska’s western coast on Sept. 17, 2022, pushing homes off their foundations and tearing apart protective berms as water flooded communities. Storms aren’t unusual here, but Merbok built up over unusually warm water. Its waves reached 50 feet over the Bering Sea, and its storm surge sent water levels into communities at near record highs along with near hurricane-force winds. Merbok also hit during the fall subsistence harvest season, when the region’s Indigenous communities are stocking up food for the winter. Rick Thoman, a climate scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explained why...
What it's like to work in Svalbard, a group of Arctic islands where anyone can live visa-free — as long as you don't run out of money and abide by its unique set of rules
See what it's like working in the world's northernmost town, where you can't give birth, bury the dead, own a cat, or drink over 24 beers a month.
The world’s longest flights
Air New Zealand has announced it will launch one of the world’s longest flights in September 2022: a direct route from Auckland to New York City. Covering 8,828 miles, it will become the fourth longest commercial flight in existence.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking, direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. Some people prefer to stop in a hub such as Qatar or Dubai and stretch their legs - others thrill at the thought of getting there in one hop.Below...
Hawaii Angler Breaks 22-Year-Old State Record with Giant Octopus
An angler recently broke his brother’s 22-year-old state record in Hawaii. On August 30, Michael Matsunaga caught a 25.95-pound octopus near Turtle Bay using fish and squid as bait. He was fishing at a depth of 400 feet deep—and once he reeled his quarry up and got it aboard his boat, he still needed to wrangle it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why it's perfectly normal to see baby puffins thrown off cliffs in Iceland each year
Throwing thousands of baby puffins off a cliff is a yearly tradition for the people of Iceland's Westman Islands. It's part of what's known as "puffling season" and is a crucial life-saving endeavor.
This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon
In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
Typhoon Merbok breaks records as it lashes the Alaskan coast
A satellite view of Typhoon Merbok near Alaska on Friday September 16. National Hurricane Center/Central Pacific Hurricane Center/NOAAFlooding, power outages, and evacuations follow the region's worst storm in decades.
Smithonian
About 200 Stranded Whales Die on Australian Beach
About 230 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in Australia earlier this week, prompting a race to save the surviving animals before they perished. When officials arrived at the scene, on the remote western coast of Tasmania, about half of the whales were already dead. But rescue teams worked quickly to tend to the survivors, keeping them wet with sheets and buckets to prevent them from overheating, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
What’s ailing the sea lions stranded on California beaches?
Dozens of the marine animals are being found on the state’s southern beaches exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning
They shore are a bunch of nice pictures: Oyster beds, shipwrecks and sunsets feature in 'Ultimate Sea View' photography competition
Remarkable and varied photos of coastal scenes from the UK were submitted in an annual photography competition to find the 'Ultimate Sea View'. Photographers captured a range of stunning landscapes that encapsulate the beauty in Britain's coastlines and evoke emotions of nostalgia. The Shipwrecked Mariner's Society, which provides financial support...
icytales.com
How to Get Scholarships to Study Abroad for Indian Students (Top Edu Guide 2022)
The topic of student scholarships has been lately buzzing in the sub-Asian subcontinent. Many students aim to study abroad. However, how to manage the expenses, especially the university tuition fees, can be a question, but we have got you covered; if you are a student aiming to achieve your undergraduate degree and a postgraduate degree in universities abroad, this article is for you.
Finland to join European neighbours in shutting out Russian tourists
HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finland said on Thursday it would close its border to Russian tourists at midnight, shutting off the last remaining direct land route to the European Union for them as thousands of Russians seek to avoid conscription into the war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0