Hartford, CT

WTNH

Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Eyewitness News

State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland

The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
New Haven Independent

Tenant Union Pushes For More Protections

Members of Hamden’s Seramonte Tenants Union gathered outside of Town Hall the night before a highly anticipated Fair Rent Commission that will likely determine their housing fates — and pushed for long-term governmental protections for all renters. Local organizers and politicians joined tenants at the Wednesday evening rally...
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
WTNH

Tolland jewelry stores close amid Major Crimes larceny investigation

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Jewelry stores at Fieldstone Commons in Tolland closed on Wednesday due to a larceny-related Major Crimes investigation, police said. According to the Tolland Police Department, there is an active police presence at Fieldstone Commons with state police’s Eastern District Major Crimes unit on scene. Police said several businesses are being impacted, […]
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl

A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
FOX 61

Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
New Haven Independent

Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal

A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about ​“reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
New Haven Independent

Hill Makes 911 Call — To 911

The city’s director of public safety communications had a message for the Hill South community management team: in an emergency, call 911 — not the personal number of the neighborhood’s top cop. “We did call 911,” responded Meghan Currey, who heads the neighborhood’s Wilson Library Branch. ​“Nobody...
Eyewitness News

New Haven holds job fair to staff polling places

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - With election day just six weeks away, New Haven is looking for staffing for its 40 polling places. The city is holding a two day job fair which started yesterday, and continued this afternoon. “Recently I was a greeter, 2 years in a row, this...
WTNH

Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
