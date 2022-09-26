Read full article on original website
Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Eyewitness News
State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland
The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Tenant Union Pushes For More Protections
Members of Hamden’s Seramonte Tenants Union gathered outside of Town Hall the night before a highly anticipated Fair Rent Commission that will likely determine their housing fates — and pushed for long-term governmental protections for all renters. Local organizers and politicians joined tenants at the Wednesday evening rally...
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges
Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Waterbury residents get inside look at law enforcement through citizens’ academy
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are giving residents a closer look at how officers do their job at its Citizens’ Police Academy. The goal is for residents to leave this program with a new understanding of the police and the duties they perform daily. It’s part of a class the department holds annually for a decade. […]
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Hartford police make arrest in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
Tolland jewelry stores close amid Major Crimes larceny investigation
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Jewelry stores at Fieldstone Commons in Tolland closed on Wednesday due to a larceny-related Major Crimes investigation, police said. According to the Tolland Police Department, there is an active police presence at Fieldstone Commons with state police’s Eastern District Major Crimes unit on scene. Police said several businesses are being impacted, […]
NBC Connecticut
CT Transit Ridership on the Rise, Officials Consider Route Improvements
Have you jumped on a bus in Connecticut lately? Ridership is on the rise as pandemic restrictions ease, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Now, officials are looking at factors driving up the numbers and ways to improve the state’s bus routes. Hopping on a bus is a...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl
A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Man gets 7¼ years for selling drugs from East Hartford ‘shop’
A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a “shop” on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7¼ years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say. DEFENDANT: Phillip “Flip”...
Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal
A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about “reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
Register Citizen
Newhallville, Hamden neighbors still fighting APT Foundation methadone clinic proposal
NEW HAVEN — More than nine months after the APT Foundation bought the former Achievement First Elm City College Preparatory at 794 Dixwell Ave. in Newhallville, neighbors are still fighting to keep the agency from moving several of its facilities -- including a methadone clinic -- into the neighborhood.
Hill Makes 911 Call — To 911
The city’s director of public safety communications had a message for the Hill South community management team: in an emergency, call 911 — not the personal number of the neighborhood’s top cop. “We did call 911,” responded Meghan Currey, who heads the neighborhood’s Wilson Library Branch. “Nobody...
Eyewitness News
New Haven holds job fair to staff polling places
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - With election day just six weeks away, New Haven is looking for staffing for its 40 polling places. The city is holding a two day job fair which started yesterday, and continued this afternoon. “Recently I was a greeter, 2 years in a row, this...
Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
