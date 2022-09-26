Read full article on original website
Related
Our View: Create the Camp Hale monument, but don’t add it to ’30 by 30′ goal
Thirty years ago, a beautiful area of the White River National Forest in Eagle County was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a national historic site. Forty years prior to the dedication, construction was underway on a massive military mountain training camp there, with wetlands...
How Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is building a new model for addressing mental health
Since its inception, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has sought to do things differently when it comes to addressing the Eagle County community’s mental and behavioral health needs. From becoming the state’s first new community mental health center in nearly three decades to bringing together community organizations and resources as...
Salomone: Jump around
Gore Creek in the fall is a welcome retreat from the big rivers. She (I often refer to rivers as ladies because they deserve special etiquette and respect) holds a more intimate feel for anglers looking to scratch off a Grand Slam of trout, a rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout in one day from the same watershed. Anglers who feel a beckoning to challenge their angling skills and attempt to capture the obscure goal benefit from the advice the House of Pain gave us back in the early 1990s and Jump Around.
Mountain Towns Summit aids Eagle with its net-zero game plan
In July 2021, the Eagle Town Council announced an ambitious goal of helping the greater Eagle community achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. More than a year since the resolution passed, town manager Larry Pardee, permit technician Jackie VanEyll and Council member Geoffrey Grimmer, among other stakeholders, attended the Mountain Towns 2030 Summit last week in Breckenridge to glean ideas to reach its net-zero goal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagle County working on ‘resiliency’ planning
Eagle County has a new department focused on everything from disaster response to succession planning for small businesses. Tori Franks, the new resiliency department director, and Erin McCuskey of the local Small Business Development Center, recently presented an overview of what it’s doing so far to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.
Avon passes universal recycling ordinance
The Avon Town Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will require universal recycling for all residents, commercial entities and visitors in Avon starting on Nov. 1, 2023. The ordinance requires all residential and commercial properties to register for recycling services with their waste hauler and separate recyclable materials from...
Vailhalla Gravel: The reimagined Vail 100 bike race returns this weekend
It’s been 16 years since Jay Henry captured the last Vail 100 title. On Saturday, James Deighan’s original 100-mile mountain bike ultra, which ran from 1999-2006, begins a new chapter with Vailhalla Gravel, a “reimagination of one of Colorado’s most celebrated off road cycling monuments.”. “Really...
Fall festivals, lots of live music and one more weekend to ride Vail’s lifts: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 09/31/22
Celebrate all things fall at Gyptober Fall Fest on Saturday at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum on Saturday. This fall festival will have an Oktoberfest vibe, so don’t be surprised if you see some people wearing traditional Bavarian wear like lederhosen and dirndls. But don’t be surprised if you see Halloween costumes, either. That’s the beauty of the event — all things fall means a blend of costumes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley Life for All: Celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act
Editor’s note: the Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, publishes a monthly series about fostering inclusion. Jimena De La Cruz was being wheeled around by her parents, Andrea Ramos and Mario De La Cruz. The sights and sounds were exciting; Glenwood Springs had its first annual Americans with Disabilities Act celebration at Two Rivers Park this July. It was also disability pride month.
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
Vail prepares to launch new loading and delivery regulations, courier program in October
Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be no more delivery trucks within the pedestrian areas of Vail Village and Lionshead as the town implements its new loading and delivery regulations and launches the E-Vail Courier Program. Finding a solution to delivering products in Vail has been in the making...
Climate Action Collaborative: The Inflation Reduction Act will help us reduce emissions
If you’re like me, you’ve probably heard of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed into law back in August. The Inflation Reduction Act has been called “The most significant legislation in U.S. history to tackle the climate crisis.” But what does that really mean? What is the Inflation Reduction Act going to do for you and your family? And how is it going to tackle the climate crisis?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remote workers’ place in Eagle’s Local Employee Residency Program discussed in recent meeting
In a special Eagle Town Council meeting Tuesday, the fate of the future residents of Game Creek Holding’s development at Hockett Gulch was up for discussion. With the building process underway, distinctions of who would qualify to live in The Reserve at Hockett Gulch remain up to final negotiations between Game Creek Holding development company and the town of Eagle.
Vail’s Antlers Lodge celebrates its 50th anniversary
There wasn’t much to Lionshead in 1972, when a new condominium lodge opened. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Antlers Lodge is still independent and thriving. 1968: Vail Associates opens the Lionshead gondola. 1972: The Antlers Lodge opens. 1973: The first Antlers condo sells for $29,000. 1991: The Antlers...
Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency
In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
Letter: Transportation requires a truly regional solution
I have been representing the destination, through my group sales efforts, since 2007 and had the pleasure of residing in Eagle County for six years. I currently work for the Vail Valley Partnership, where I have been employed for almost 12 years. In this role, my travels bring me back to Eagle County every quarter for at least one to two weeks per visit.
Vail man completes bike ride across the U.S. for PKD
After biking for 100 days and covering 5,542 miles across 16 states, Glenn Frommer is happy to be back at home in Vail after completing the RideForPKD, a challenge Frommer dreamed up to help raise awareness, build community and fund a cure for polycystic kidney disease. Frommer set out from...
Letter: Yes for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me in voting “YES for Eagle Valley Transit” at the ballot box this fall. Localized transit options in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek work well but traveling between communities and from one end of the valley to the other should be easier and more efficient. Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation helps families access jobs and educational opportunities located outside their neighborhoods. This service is also critical for employers who depend on workers traveling from afar for the success of their businesses. Connected communities are resilient and vibrant communities.
Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference
Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0