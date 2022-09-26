ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Salomone: Jump around

Gore Creek in the fall is a welcome retreat from the big rivers. She (I often refer to rivers as ladies because they deserve special etiquette and respect) holds a more intimate feel for anglers looking to scratch off a Grand Slam of trout, a rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout in one day from the same watershed. Anglers who feel a beckoning to challenge their angling skills and attempt to capture the obscure goal benefit from the advice the House of Pain gave us back in the early 1990s and Jump Around.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Towns Summit aids Eagle with its net-zero game plan

In July 2021, the Eagle Town Council announced an ambitious goal of helping the greater Eagle community achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. More than a year since the resolution passed, town manager Larry Pardee, permit technician Jackie VanEyll and Council member Geoffrey Grimmer, among other stakeholders, attended the Mountain Towns 2030 Summit last week in Breckenridge to glean ideas to reach its net-zero goal.
EAGLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eagle County, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Wolcott, CO
Eagle County, CO
Society
Vail Daily

Eagle County working on ‘resiliency’ planning

Eagle County has a new department focused on everything from disaster response to succession planning for small businesses. Tori Franks, the new resiliency department director, and Erin McCuskey of the local Small Business Development Center, recently presented an overview of what it’s doing so far to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Avon passes universal recycling ordinance

The Avon Town Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will require universal recycling for all residents, commercial entities and visitors in Avon starting on Nov. 1, 2023. The ordinance requires all residential and commercial properties to register for recycling services with their waste hauler and separate recyclable materials from...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Fall festivals, lots of live music and one more weekend to ride Vail’s lifts: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 09/31/22

Celebrate all things fall at Gyptober Fall Fest on Saturday at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum on Saturday. This fall festival will have an Oktoberfest vibe, so don’t be surprised if you see some people wearing traditional Bavarian wear like lederhosen and dirndls. But don’t be surprised if you see Halloween costumes, either. That’s the beauty of the event — all things fall means a blend of costumes.
GYPSUM, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Compost
Vail Daily

Valley Life for All: Celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act

Editor’s note: the Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, publishes a monthly series about fostering inclusion. Jimena De La Cruz was being wheeled around by her parents, Andrea Ramos and Mario De La Cruz. The sights and sounds were exciting; Glenwood Springs had its first annual Americans with Disabilities Act celebration at Two Rivers Park this July. It was also disability pride month.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management

When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Climate Action Collaborative: The Inflation Reduction Act will help us reduce emissions

If you’re like me, you’ve probably heard of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed into law back in August. The Inflation Reduction Act has been called “The most significant legislation in U.S. history to tackle the climate crisis.” But what does that really mean? What is the Inflation Reduction Act going to do for you and your family? And how is it going to tackle the climate crisis?
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Vail Daily

Remote workers’ place in Eagle’s Local Employee Residency Program discussed in recent meeting

In a special Eagle Town Council meeting Tuesday, the fate of the future residents of Game Creek Holding’s development at Hockett Gulch was up for discussion. With the building process underway, distinctions of who would qualify to live in The Reserve at Hockett Gulch remain up to final negotiations between Game Creek Holding development company and the town of Eagle.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail’s Antlers Lodge celebrates its 50th anniversary

There wasn’t much to Lionshead in 1972, when a new condominium lodge opened. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Antlers Lodge is still independent and thriving. 1968: Vail Associates opens the Lionshead gondola. 1972: The Antlers Lodge opens. 1973: The first Antlers condo sells for $29,000. 1991: The Antlers...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency

In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Transportation requires a truly regional solution

I have been representing the destination, through my group sales efforts, since 2007 and had the pleasure of residing in Eagle County for six years. I currently work for the Vail Valley Partnership, where I have been employed for almost 12 years. In this role, my travels bring me back to Eagle County every quarter for at least one to two weeks per visit.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail man completes bike ride across the U.S. for PKD

After biking for 100 days and covering 5,542 miles across 16 states, Glenn Frommer is happy to be back at home in Vail after completing the RideForPKD, a challenge Frommer dreamed up to help raise awareness, build community and fund a cure for polycystic kidney disease. Frommer set out from...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Yes for Eagle Valley Transit

Please join me in voting “YES for Eagle Valley Transit” at the ballot box this fall. Localized transit options in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek work well but traveling between communities and from one end of the valley to the other should be easier and more efficient. Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation helps families access jobs and educational opportunities located outside their neighborhoods. This service is also critical for employers who depend on workers traveling from afar for the success of their businesses. Connected communities are resilient and vibrant communities.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy