What to stream this weekend: 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Ramy'
"Hocus Pocus 2," "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," "Entergalactic," "The Gabby Petito Story," "Ramy," "Queer for Fear" and "Interview with the Vampire" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
NBC New York
2-Time Oscar Winner Tom Hanks Says He's Made 4 ‘Pretty Good' Movies in His 40-Year Career
Tom Hanks may just be the most modest man in Hollywood. Despite building a career that spans more than 80 films and six Oscar nominations, the 66-year-old actor commented in a recent interview that only a handful of his movies are "pretty good." Speaking with People Magazine while promoting his...
‘Community’ Movie Is Finally Happening, at Peacock, Fulfilling the Show’s Prophecy
Pop, pop the champagne: Maybe it’s not the darkest timeline after all, as “six seasons and a movie” is finally becoming reality. Peacock has ordered a movie based on the Dan Harmon comedy “Community,” bringing back original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong to check in on what the gang from Greendale has been up to since the show ended in 2015. Without sharing specifics, Peacock and Sony Pictures TV, which jointly announced the greenlight on Friday, described the negotiations for Peacock to secure the movie as “heavily competitive.” As part of the...
Finally, the Depp v Heard trial movie that no one wanted is here
Never has a made for television movie had a title quite as apt as Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The film is a dramatisation of the defamation trial that Johnny Depp brought against Amber Heard, regarding the collapse of their marriage, and subsequent collapse of their reputations as even vaguely employable actors.
