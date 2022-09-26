Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Employer sponsored childcare program coming to Great Falls with help from Alluvion Health
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As childcare needs continue to rise in the Treasure State, Alluvion Health in Great Falls is looking to develop an employer sponsored childcare program. Alluvion Health is partnering with businesses to open about 40 slots that families using employed sponsored childcare could have and it can also be an incentive for employers offering benefits to potential employees.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls Fire Rescue share information for Michael Kuntz’s Memorial Service
Great Falls, Montana — Great Falls Fire Rescue is releasing information for Michael Kuntz Memorial Service. The Michael Kuntz Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 PM, September 30th, 2022, at the Mansfield Theater located in the Great Falls Civic Center. Friday, September 30, 2022, after Great Falls High’s...
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
montanarightnow.com
Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park
A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GFPD and GFPS address rumors of school threats
The GFPD noted that the image and implied threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Great Falls
The business offers several permanent menu cookies such as chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies along with a weekly rotating menu.
montanarightnow.com
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
Great Falls Fire Rescue says more stations are needed
There are four fire stations situated across Great Falls, but Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Chief Jeremy Jones says it isn’t enough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fleeing fugitive shot in Great Falls
Officers with the Montana Violent Crime Task Force were trying to arrest the wanted person who had a no-bond warrant.
montanarightnow.com
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
montanarightnow.com
Officers respond to schools in Fort Benton after student advises teacher of concerning text message
FORT BENTON, Mont. - Law enforcement was notified after a Fort Benton High School student advised a teacher of a concerning text message. The Fort Benton Police Department says officers responded immediately to investigate. At this time, they say there is no threat, and the text message was vague and...
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls Public Schools athletics office monitoring if it is safe for games to go on this afternoon
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced the athletic office is monitoring the weather due to the proximity of lightning. Football games were scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm at North, Paris, East and West, however, athletes are indoors at this time. The office will monitor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Americans off to more "Comfortable" Start Compared to Last Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Americans came up short of the ultimate goal last year in the Frontier semifinals. But the road getting there was still impressive considering, on the road, is how they spent their first 11 games of the season. Renovations to the Iceplex because of a leak,...
Student in custody after reported threat at Great Falls school
While students evacuated to outside the school, an image was air-dropped (sent electronically via mobile phones) to all occupants of the school.
ecitybeat.com
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate
Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
Comments / 3