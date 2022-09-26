ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 3

Related
montanarightnow.com

Employer sponsored childcare program coming to Great Falls with help from Alluvion Health

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As childcare needs continue to rise in the Treasure State, Alluvion Health in Great Falls is looking to develop an employer sponsored childcare program. Alluvion Health is partnering with businesses to open about 40 slots that families using employed sponsored childcare could have and it can also be an incentive for employers offering benefits to potential employees.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park

A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Society
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
montanarightnow.com

Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan#Charity
montanarightnow.com

Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
montanarightnow.com

Americans off to more "Comfortable" Start Compared to Last Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Americans came up short of the ultimate goal last year in the Frontier semifinals. But the road getting there was still impressive considering, on the road, is how they spent their first 11 games of the season. Renovations to the Iceplex because of a leak,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate

Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy