ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade

On Thursday night, just a few days into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado

When good news comes from the potential return of All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, people listen. Luckily for fans this is something worth monitoring as now there is a date set for Gonsolin's anticipated return. Gonsolin has been sidelined with a forearm injury which originally thought wouldn't keep him out for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Nurse
Centre Daily

The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians

They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has. Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

“Good Dudes Only” For Michigan’s New Interim Coach

On the ice, there hasn't been much to complain about with the Michigan Wolverines lately. The program has been a recruiting juggernaut, grabbing top-end talent both before and after said players were drafted into the NHL, often in the first round and sometimes in the top-five. Off the ice, this summer was filled with turmoil as an investigation by law firm WilmerHale (commissioned by the university) into coach Mel Pearson detailed numerous accusations of culture problems involving the coach and former director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Breaking Down Josh Jung’s Career Night For Rangers

Texas Rangers rookie Josh Jung had a career night against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, 5 RBI and two run scores. The Rangers won, 5-0. But just how historic was his game from a Rangers perspective? Here are all of the things...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy