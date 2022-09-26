Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Centre Daily
Breaking: OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets Made Mega Trade
On Thursday night, just a few days into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado
When good news comes from the potential return of All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, people listen. Luckily for fans this is something worth monitoring as now there is a date set for Gonsolin's anticipated return. Gonsolin has been sidelined with a forearm injury which originally thought wouldn't keep him out for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians
They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has. Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.
Centre Daily
“Good Dudes Only” For Michigan’s New Interim Coach
On the ice, there hasn't been much to complain about with the Michigan Wolverines lately. The program has been a recruiting juggernaut, grabbing top-end talent both before and after said players were drafted into the NHL, often in the first round and sometimes in the top-five. Off the ice, this summer was filled with turmoil as an investigation by law firm WilmerHale (commissioned by the university) into coach Mel Pearson detailed numerous accusations of culture problems involving the coach and former director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft.
Centre Daily
Adam Borics thinks Patricio ‘Pitbull’ near end of career, envisions bringing belt home to Hungary
LOS ANGELES – Adam Borics finally has his face on a poster, his image placed across from Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. At Bellator 286, Borics (18-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) will challenge for the first time for the promotion’s strap in a five-round main event bout in Long Beach, Calif.
Centre Daily
Breaking Down Josh Jung’s Career Night For Rangers
Texas Rangers rookie Josh Jung had a career night against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, 5 RBI and two run scores. The Rangers won, 5-0. But just how historic was his game from a Rangers perspective? Here are all of the things...
Comments / 0