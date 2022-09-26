Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Irrigators could see higher bills if they don't take steps to improve power factor
HALL COUNTY, Neb. / KEARNEY, Neb. — Some Nebraska farmers could see higher electric bills this fall. Power providers have started to measure how efficiently power is supplied to irrigation customers. It's something industrial customers have seen for years and now hits irrigators -- power factor. When Nebraska farmers...
wnax.com
“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska
The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
NebraskaTV
The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska power companies heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian aftermath
(Omaha,Neb. ) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, impacting the state of Florida. Ian hit southwest Florida as category 4 storm, winding down to a category 3 as it was headed to Orlando. With a hurricane of this magnitude power lines are expected to go down and Nebraska power companies are ready to help.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
KETV.com
Nebraska utility workers en route to Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of utility workers are standing by to restore and rebuild power for millions of customers in Florida and other parts of the southern U.S. Workers include 20 Lincoln Electric System employees in Tallahassee, Florida; about 80 MidAmerican Energy employees in the Atlanta area, and about 16 OPPD employees in the Orlando area.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers
LINCOLN, Neb. — A lawsuit against pesticide makers is alleging anti-competitive practices that have hurt farmers. Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing the lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva. Their products are used on grains,...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
NebraskaTV
Harvest picks up but some still irrigating in Nebraska
ALBION, Neb. — The weather is picture-perfect for farmers who have begun harvest. On Tuesday, it was sunny and 78 with light winds and low humidity in Boone County as John Krohn harvested soybeans. The problem is the weather was not cooperative when farmers planted. Many had to replant...
News Channel Nebraska
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
1011now.com
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
