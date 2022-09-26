ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

wnax.com

“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska

The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizes child welfare specialists with proclamation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Child welfare specialists were the subject of a Tuesday proclamation made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month.”. The proclamation recognized the work done by Nebraska teammates, agencies, and partners providing critical services to children and...
NEBRASKA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers

LINCOLN, Neb. — A lawsuit against pesticide makers is alleging anti-competitive practices that have hurt farmers. Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing the lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva. Their products are used on grains,...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Harvest picks up but some still irrigating in Nebraska

ALBION, Neb. — The weather is picture-perfect for farmers who have begun harvest. On Tuesday, it was sunny and 78 with light winds and low humidity in Boone County as John Krohn harvested soybeans. The problem is the weather was not cooperative when farmers planted. Many had to replant...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts

OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
NEBRASKA STATE

