Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida
A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 30, including a very wet start to the weekend. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Expect rain from Ian this weekend
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
(WFSB) - As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Many reported scrambling to find flights this weekend to get back home. Channel 3 spoke to a Burlington family who vacationed in Orlando. The Lackey family has been at a Disney hotel...
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Eyewitness News
TODAY IN HISTORY: ATM thieves, Hurricane Maria, rash of Southington vandalism
Pastor Brenda Adkins started hosting “a Day of Joy,” a full sit down thanksgiving meal, back in 2014, traditionally serving hundreds. Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian. Charter Oak Health Center opens door to storm victims. Updated:...
Eyewitness News
People arrive in CT from FL as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Some people continued to make their escape to Connecticut as Hurricane Ian, now a category 4 storm, barreled toward Florida on Wednesday morning. Travelers from Tampa flew into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid the impact of the storm.
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Ian’s impact has had a ripple effect on travel across the country. Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were not immune on Thursday morning. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until...
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Eyewitness News
New Haven holds job fair to staff polling places
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - With election day just six weeks away, New Haven is looking for staffing for its 40 polling places. The city is holding a two day job fair which started yesterday, and continued this afternoon. “Recently I was a greeter, 2 years in a row, this...
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
racedayct.com
Anthony Bello Disqualified From SK Mod Win At Stafford; Mike Christopher Jr. Declared Winner
Mike Christopher Jr. left Stafford Speedway Saturday thinking he had just one more chance this year to avoid going winless in regular SK Modified features at the track in 2022. That all changed Tuesday. Following a review of the event, Christopher was declared the winner of the 40-lap SK Modified...
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
NewsTimes
UConn basketball, hockey games to continue at XL Center under new deal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn Board of Trustees approved on Wednesday a one-year agreement with Hartford's XL Center. The $1.8 million license agreement with Global Spectrum/Oak View Group -— the company that oversees operation of the city-owned arena — is for men's and women's basketball and men's ice hockey games for the 2022-23 season.
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville
PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
