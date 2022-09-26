ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 30, including a very wet start to the weekend. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Expect rain from Ian this weekend

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 30, including a very wet start to the weekend. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

(WFSB) - As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Many reported scrambling to find flights this weekend to get back home. Channel 3 spoke to a Burlington family who vacationed in Orlando. The Lackey family has been at a Disney hotel...
FLORIDA STATE
Hartford, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

People arrive in CT from FL as Hurricane Ian approaches

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Some people continued to make their escape to Connecticut as Hurricane Ian, now a category 4 storm, barreled toward Florida on Wednesday morning. Travelers from Tampa flew into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid the impact of the storm.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Ian’s impact has had a ripple effect on travel across the country. Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were not immune on Thursday morning. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven holds job fair to staff polling places

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - With election day just six weeks away, New Haven is looking for staffing for its 40 polling places. The city is holding a two day job fair which started yesterday, and continued this afternoon. “Recently I was a greeter, 2 years in a row, this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
CAPTIVA, FL
Eyewitness News

Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

UConn basketball, hockey games to continue at XL Center under new deal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn Board of Trustees approved on Wednesday a one-year agreement with Hartford's XL Center. The $1.8 million license agreement with Global Spectrum/Oak View Group -— the company that oversees operation of the city-owned arena — is for men's and women's basketball and men's ice hockey games for the 2022-23 season.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
WTNH

In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

