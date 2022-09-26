ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Local volunteers help with Ian relief

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
Food Insecurity Doubles For Families With Children

The U.S. Census Bureau announced last week that the federal child tax credit contributed to a decline in child poverty and a new survey from DataHaven and Siena College Research Institute found that since its expiration food insecurity for families with children has nearly doubled. A survey of 1,196 randomly-selected...
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Republican candidate for governor officially has the Virginia governor on his side. Bob Stefanowski received an endorsement from Gov. Glen Youngkin in Greenwich on Wednesday night. Channel 3 was there as Youngkin and Stefanowski hosted a meet and greet at local restaurant, Caren’s Cos...
Here are the new laws taking place Oct. 1 in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — October 1 brings a new month and also new Connecticut state laws. From juvenile crime to online dating safety to police accountability, here are some of the laws going into effect this month:. Juvenile Crime. Various changes will take place when it comes to the arrest...
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750

money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 30, including a very wet start to the weekend. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
