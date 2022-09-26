Read full article on original website
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Eyewitness News
Local volunteers help with Ian relief
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
Eyewitness News
Governor Lamont releases new crime stats, says most crimes are down
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut saw a spike in crime during the pandemic, but a new report shows crime has dropped. “These numbers are not just relatively positive year over year but over the last 10 years, the last 20 years, over the last 30 years,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Food Insecurity Doubles For Families With Children
The U.S. Census Bureau announced last week that the federal child tax credit contributed to a decline in child poverty and a new survey from DataHaven and Siena College Research Institute found that since its expiration food insecurity for families with children has nearly doubled. A survey of 1,196 randomly-selected...
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Republican candidate for governor officially has the Virginia governor on his side. Bob Stefanowski received an endorsement from Gov. Glen Youngkin in Greenwich on Wednesday night. Channel 3 was there as Youngkin and Stefanowski hosted a meet and greet at local restaurant, Caren’s Cos...
Here are the new laws taking place Oct. 1 in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — October 1 brings a new month and also new Connecticut state laws. From juvenile crime to online dating safety to police accountability, here are some of the laws going into effect this month:. Juvenile Crime. Various changes will take place when it comes to the arrest...
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
Expect an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases, Connecticut’s public health expert warns
Now’s the time to get the COVID-19 booster and flu shots – especially with winter approaching. “We hit 400 patients with COVID in the hospital about a week ago,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s public health commissioner. “I do expect that that number will continue to rise over the next couple of weeks.”
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Eyewitness News
New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida
A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 30, including a very wet start to the weekend. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
Some Connecticut Medicare beneficiaries will see 1st price drop in decade
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Medicare Part B beneficiaries will see their first premium price drop in a decade, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney (D-District 2). The change is set to take effect in 2023 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its plan for Medicare Parts A […]
CT bus fares have been free since April 1. Ridership is now exceeding pre-COVID totals.
Connecticut introduced a fare-free bus program on April 1, allowing residents throughout the state to save money on bus fares and use it toward other expenses. The program has received favorable reviews from riders, who have been slowly coming back since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic sent mass transit ridership numbers plummeting.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
