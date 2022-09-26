ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

George County man arrested for shooting

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VH7Bx_0iBE2AzD00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly shooting another person in the Barton community Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Phillips Lane in the Barton community around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in George County

ASAP Ambulance and District 3 first responders treated a man for a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital and has since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonah Pinkney, 36, was identified as the shooter but was no longer at the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest and a public request for help finding Pinkney was issued Thursday. He turned himself in Thursday evening to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on $15,000 commercial bond for one charge of felony aggravated assault.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night. Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The coroner tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
SAUCIER, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
George County, MS
George County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
ELBA, AL
Zoey Fields

Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery

A Mississippi man is in Clay County Jail after knocking a man unconscious and kicking his head consistently, deputies said.Getty Images. A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in Orange Park for battery after deputies received calls regarding a male lying unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing iPhones from Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly stealing iPhones from a Walmart store in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man stole multiple iPhones from the Walmart store on Highway 49 on September 18. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WLOX

Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 49 early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. John Himes, 72, was driving north on the highway, just south of Pine Tree Road, when he entered the median and hit a large concrete drain, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
SAUCIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigates shots fired during possible carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible carjacking involving shots fired early Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 7000 block of Whitehall Drive. Police responded to the scene around 5:46 a.m. where they discovered that the victim had given a ride to two male subjects. The victim stopped at a friend’s residence and left the subjects inside the vehicle. When the victim returned to the vehicle, one of the subjects produced a gun as the other subject got into the driver’s seat, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man accused of breaking in Citronelle home, arrested in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were looking for after a home invasion and shooting that happened in Citronelle, was arrested in Washington County. Dylan Adams was arrested in Washington County on Sept. 27 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation

It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Police officer accused of indecent exposure claims mistaken identity

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After Fox 10 News reported the arrest of Danny Bell on Monday, September 26, 2022, Bell’s attorney, Robert Stankoski reached out to Fox 10 News to tell his client’s side of the story. Bell, who is currently employed as a police officer with Mobile...
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy