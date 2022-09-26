George County man arrested for shooting

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly shooting another person in the Barton community Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Phillips Lane in the Barton community around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

ASAP Ambulance and District 3 first responders treated a man for a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital and has since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonah Pinkney, 36, was identified as the shooter but was no longer at the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest and a public request for help finding Pinkney was issued Thursday. He turned himself in Thursday evening to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on $15,000 commercial bond for one charge of felony aggravated assault.

