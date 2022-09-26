Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster
The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
The Plot Thickens at QB for Saints-Vikings
Barring something totally bizarre occurring to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the next three days, the “road” team in London is set at quarterback. But the New Orleans Saints situation is less clear. The plot thickened on Thursday for the Saints as QB1 Jameis Winston didn’t practice...
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Xavier Rhodes Latches onto AFC Contender
Xavier Rhodes elected to join former Minnesota Vikings players Zach Davidson (TE), Stefon Diggs (WR), and Case Keenum (QB) with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Rhodes last played for the Vikings in 2019. In Minnesota, Rhodes was a standout shutdown corner for a handful of seasons, becoming a Viking in...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break
The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
Giant Kirk Cousins Tribute Pops Up in London
The Minnesota Vikings travel to London for a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and fans are evidently ready. A giant mural illustrating Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins popped up at an Eat & Bits this week, as Minnesota and New Orleans put London undefeated streaks on the line in Week 4. Both teams are 2-0 in London games.
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 3: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 3: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through September 28th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
NFL・
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
The Red Rifle Rides Again vs. Vikings
As a member of a fourth different team, QB2 Andy Dalton is poised to take the reins of the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 as his team battles the 2-1 Vikings in London. Starter Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful on Friday, all but ruling out the Saints quarterback.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Confounding Purple Pulls out a Win Over the Lions
Another Vikings game on Sunday and another head-scratcher for the Purple faithful. In Week 1, the Vikings outplayed the Green Bay Packers in every aspect of the game, and they followed that in Week 2 with an egg of epic proportion last Monday Night in Philadelphia. Both were quite unexpected given what we had known. And now, in Week 3, they confounded us again with an underwhelming win at home against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings came back from two double-digit leads in the game to ultimately beat the hapless Lions 28-24 on a last-minute touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn.
What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?
The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
Vikings Winners and Losers — Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings won a close game with a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game and some big stops from the defense in the fourth quarter. While some games are won by a special performance of a few key players, some other wins are team wins. Sunday’s game was one of the latter.
PurplePTSD: No Za’Darius on Thursday, Winston Limbo, Week 4 Picks
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Dalvin Cook returned to practice on Thursday, but Za’Darius Smith...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explained: A Saints-Vikings Week 4 Starter Kit
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 131 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Bryant McKinnie, Wes Johnson, Raun Sawh, and Dustin Baker chatting about the Vikings Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Particularly,...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Saints
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New Orleans Saints is ready. The Vikings can hit a 3-1 record for the first time since 2012, although the team was 4-0 after four weeks in 2016. New Orleans is 13-23 all-time versus Minnesota, scoring the major victory in the 2009 NFC Championship and kickstarting a mini-rivalry since. The Vikings have beaten the Saints in the playoffs twice, in 2017 and 2019, following the 2009 title game.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: September 27
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on September 27, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Here’s Paul Allen’s call of the game-winning touchdown. K.J. Osborn likes to hear the voice of the Vikings. The Vikings signed tight end Jacob Hollister...
Yardbarker
Vikings Sign TE Jacob Hollister To PS, Release CB Parry Nickerson
In a corresponding move, Minnesota released CB Parry Nickerson. Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0