Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers

UPDATE: (5:00 P.M. Tues. Sept, 27, 2022): More information has been released in an indictment against a roofing company in South Point, Ohio.

Court documents say the company Shield Roofing and Construction as well as two of its owners, Jose Cabrelas and Luis Escobedo, are each facing four counts in that indictment, accused of lying to customers and stealing thousands of dollars earlier this year.

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents.

A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction and its two owners Luis F. Escobedo and Jose H. Cabrelas.

Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out of $6,700 dollars in cash. The documents also say, an elderly couple also allegedly lost more than $14,000 to the company.

WOWK 13 News has reached out to officials with Shield Roofing and Construction, but we have not heard back at this time. We will update this story when we receive a response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.