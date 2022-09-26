Effective: 2022-09-30 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides for Friday a low at 12:25 PM. A high at 11:11 PM.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO